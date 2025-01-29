Share

Popular Nigerian celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chief Priest has finally opened up on why he has been constantly denied a United States (US) Visa.

Speaking in a recent interview on Rubbin Minds, a Channels TV program, the businessman disclosed that he hasn’t been able to visit the US due to some mistakes he made in the past.

According to him, he made some errors in his visa forms when he was applying at a younger age; which he said has affected him and has been constantly been denied entry to the country.

I have been denied access to America. If I had a visa to enter Yankee today it would be a dream come true. Somebody filled my form when I was much younger and was trying to get into America.

He said: “Some mistakes were coming up during interviews. And I think they have it on their system. Anytime I came it kept popping up.”

“David tells me about America and the lifestyle. It is something I want to experience. I hope very soon I am going to get access to get into Yankee.”

