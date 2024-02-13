Why it’s so expensive to travel in Africa

Privileged reserve of the affluent

Air transport is considered a privilege reserved for the affluent in Africa. This reminds many of an almost similarly ridiculous situation in the early 90s when mobile phones were getting on the scene and could only be afforded by the rich minority. The cost of intra-Africa travel has been a subject of much debate in recent years, with tourism professionals suggesting it is holding back the immense potential of Africa as a tourism destination. Unfortunately, in Africa, one will more often than not, meet people boasting about traveling by air. To some, “stepping in a plane” is only a dream. The necessity to save a life or conduct business does not help at all if one cannot raise the bundles of money needed to acquire an air ticket. For today, let’s not venture into the lengthy process involved in going through the airport procedures in Africa. One thinks it is impossible to fly around Africa yet to the rich and patient, it happens.

Fare disparity

Flying from Berlin, the capital of Germany, to Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, might cost around $150 for a direct flight lasting under three hours. However, traveling a similar or lesser distance between Lagos, the commercial centre of Nigeria, and Abidjan, Ivory Coast (A journey of about two hours or less) could cost between $1,500 and $2000. It is equally the same the same or worse if one is flying from Berlin, the capital of Germany, to Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, might cost around $150 for a direct flight lasting under three hours. However, traveling a similar distance between Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, could cost more, often involving at least one layover and taking as much as 20 hours.

The debate

There was a debate when some curious passengers posted a return ticket fare between Lagos and Abidjan on Air Peace that went as high as N1.9 million. The same for Ethiopian Airlines and Kenya Airways, which went off the rooftop and almost beyond the reach of many who would rather go with the alternative they have. Notwithstanding the depreciation of the naira by over 30 per cent in recent weeks, not a few are of the view that these high fares would be very difficult to afford by many Africans travelling across West Africa for tourism and business. Others have equally defended the astronomic fares, pointing out that demands far outweighs demands, arguing further that airlines are in business to make money and not positioned as charity organisations. They stated that the charges had made it impossible for them to charge lesser fares even at a time when many of them fly empty. They also stated that it amounts to ‘ignorance’ to fares with distance; a point that Nigerians are quick to point to noting that if it costs less than $1500 to travel to London from Lagos for instance which is about six hours, they said that it amounts to blue murder to charge higher fares more than $1500 to Abidjan which is just about two hours flight from Lagos or Abuja. Nigeria is said to be losing huge revenue that should have accrued to it as many Nigerians are crossing over to Benin Republic, Lome, Togo and Accra, Ghana for their journeys to Europe, West Africa, North Africa, North America and South America, and other parts of the world because these neighbouring African countries offer far cheaper fares than from Nigeria. This difference is so huge and most times half the fares with what the Nigerian market offers them. A journalist who travelled to Abidjan through Lome said he paid less than $400 from Lome to Abidjan, disclosing that many Nigerians followed the route to Abidjan to watch the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Experts’ views

Rodger Foster, CEO of the South Africa-based carrier, Airlink, says he believes there are valid reasons for the high costs of intra-African air travel. These include taxes, statutory charges, levies, the high costs of jet fuel, airport taxes, air navigation, weather services, and ground handling fees in many countries in Africa. “The operational cost structure for regional travel differs significantly compared to South African domestic travel, which is commoditised, especially on trunk routes,” he explained. An airline operator who preferred anonymity disclosed that demand and passenger numbers on many intra-Africa routes are relatively low. This usually means that the route needs to be served by a smaller gauge of aircraft. “The issue then is that you don’t get the economies of scale and efficiencies of jets, which does mean higher prices,” he said.

Luxury

Aviation is considered a luxury in Africa. Taxes of all sorts are unapologetically heaped on the passengers. Many sovereign African states are hesitant to implement open-sky policies. Taxes on airline operations range from Common user terminal and jetway charges to noise, landing, parking, passenger bus, counter firefighting, and lighting. The total cost is then projected to the individual passengers by increasing the air ticket prices. The African Airlines Association report in 2021 indicated that passengers in Africa pay around $50 in taxes as opposed to $30.25 in Europe and $ 29.65 in the Middle East for the same flight hours. There is poor connectivity in some African regions. Negotiations are still underway for passengers to have direct flights from Kinshasa in Congo to Lagos, Nigeria for example. Intra-African flights are 45 per cent more expensive than flights anywhere across the globe. This consequently makes the demand for air travel low. Much as Africa has 12 per cent of the world’s population, It only accounts for two per cent of the global air traffic. Some African passengers hold flying as the last option and this explains the various last-minute struggles to acquire express passports, visas, and air tickets. Organising such flights is usually much more expensive. Early bird tickets tend to be cheaper. Those in emergencies have to gird their loin cloths to fly to their destinations say from Entebbe to Mombasa. This is roughly eight times the cost of flying the same distance in Europe.

Last line

Airlines in Africa should consider having as many passengers as possible to harvest from economies of scale. Making air travel seem a secretary-like angelic privilege where the deities grace the rich wings they have denied the poor is laughable. Airlines will mint more money by flying smaller aircraft on thin routes too. It’s called alternative thinking.