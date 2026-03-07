Why It’s Difficult For New Artistes To Go Mainstream – Joeboy

Nigerian singer, Joeboy has opined that breaking into the mainstream music industry is now more difficult than it was a few years ago.

According to the 28-year-old singer, breaking into the mainstream music industry now requires the artist to be social media-savvy and be some sort of influencer unlike before when good music and branding were all that mattered.

Joeboy made this remark while speaking in a recent interview with Jay On-Air.

The singer expressed deep concern for talented up-and-coming artists who are just starting out due to the development.

“I genuinely feel for artists that are trying to go mainstream right now because unlike before, it takes a lot more and it now depends on your personality and all of that.

“Because right now you have to be on everybody’s faces and all of that.

“Back then, if you have a great music, a great brand behind you and great marketing, the chances of you popping up was really higher. But now, it demands way more than that,” he said.