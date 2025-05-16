Why Is Tourism Struggling In Nigeria And West Africa?

Share

Tourism has long been hailed as a golden key for unlocking economic prosperity and cross-cultural connection. But in Nigeria and many parts of West Africa, tourism remains an underdeveloped dream. With potential as rich as its landscapes and culture, why does this region still struggle to become a thriving tourist hotspot?

This post explores the core issues behind this struggle, cutting through the noise to focus on what really matters.

Security Concerns: A turning point

Security in Nigeria has seen major improvement. With targeted operations and stronger safety measures, popular cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Calabar are now safer for tourists.

While the region once battled travel advisories and negative press, Nigeria is turning the page. Tourism can now grow in an environment that feels more secure and welcoming.

Infrastructure Deficits: Struggling to welcome the world

Poor infrastructure continues to choke tourism growth in West Africa. Nigeria still struggles with bad roads, limited airports, and unreliable electricity. International visitors often find accommodations lacking and connectivity poor.

The World Bank highlights these gaps, noting a lack of proper signage, trained tour guides, and global-standard facilities—all of which reduce the quality of the tourist experience.

Economic Struggles: Poverty, inflation, and instability

Nigeria’s poverty rate stood at 38.9% in 2023, with over 87 million people living below the poverty line. Combined with inflation and fuel hikes, this limits both local and international tourism.

When locals can’t afford travel and foreigners see the region as unstable, tourism suffers. Many West African countries face similar economic challenges, further complicating long-term planning and investment.

Lack of promotion and awareness

Even where there’s beauty, it must be seen to be appreciated.

Many West African destinations are under-promoted. Iconic spots like Olumo Rock and Yankari Games Reserve are poorly marketed and rarely featured in global campaigns. According to the Tourism in Nigeria – Wikipedia, Nigeria lacks strategic branding and useful tourism data.

For global travellers comparing options, the absence of storytelling and visibility makes all the difference.

Skill gaps and poor service culture

Poor service delivery is a recurring complaint. From customs to hotels, many tourist experiences are marred by untrained staff, corruption, and poor customer care.

The ResearchGate study notes a reliance on expatriates due to lack of local expertise. This not only hurts the economy but also fails to build a sustainable hospitality workforce.

Governance and bureaucratic bottlenecks

Tourism needs policy. It needs vision. It needs commitment.

Nigeria’s inconsistent tourism governance—like the scrapping or merging of the Tourism Ministry—sends the wrong signal. Bureaucratic delays, weak funding, and lack of investor incentives stifle progress.

West African counterparts often face the same issues: slow approval processes, underfunded agencies, and lack of monitoring.

Health and environmental concerns

Floods, diseases, and poor health systems discourage travel. In Nigeria, floods in 2022 and 2024 devastated tourism areas. Health concerns like malaria and cholera—though not unique to Africa—receive disproportionate global attention due to poor emergency infrastructure.

These risks, when unmanaged, lower the region’s appeal.

Cultural barriers and perceptions

Cultural attitudes also affect tourism. Many Nigerians still see leisure travel as foreign or unnecessary. As discussed on Reddit, corruption, overpricing, and poor tourist etiquette are major concerns.

Without internal cultural appreciation, tourism cannot grow organically.

Over-reliance on business travel

In Nigeria, 99% of international tourism is business-related. That’s a huge missed opportunity.

Without developing leisure and family tourism, the sector remains one-dimensional. West African nations must diversify and promote experiences that attract non-business travellers.

The Way Forward: What needs to change?

To revive tourism, Nigeria and West Africa must:

Improve security; Upgrade transport and energy infrastructure; Train hospitality workers; Develop consistent tourism policies; Promote local tourism culture; and Launch visible and relatable marketing campaigns.

But beyond policy, we need passion. We need pride. We need a new story.

Final Thoughts: Why Travel Africa believes in the dream

At Travel Africa, we believe in telling Africa’s story—our story—on our own terms. We’re not waiting for the world to validate our beauty or potential.

Through: Curated tour packages; Second citizenship guidance; Real estate support in Abuja, Lagos, Accra; and Visa assistance.

We help you see Africa the way it should be seen: Undiluted, unforgettable, and unforgettable.

We cover between 70 and 90 per cent of essential activities on every trip, so you leave knowing you experienced the best that country has to offer.

Don’t wait to schedule a trip—let’s help you plan the African journey of your dreams today.

*Annabel Bonney, is a travel and tourism expert helping Africans and the Diaspora navigate cross immigration, tourism and global mobility. She is also a realtor, speaker, and author among other specialties

Share