Why Is Otti Afraid of Abia PDP’s Shadow Cabinet?

Share

In every thriving democracy, the opposition plays a vital role in ensuring accountability, transparency, and good governance. One of the most effective mechanisms through which an opposition party fulfills this responsibility is the formation of a shadow cabinet. A shadow cabinet is not a parallel government, nor does it usurp the constitutional powers of the ruling administration. Rather, it is a legitimate and strategic structure that enables an opposition party to scrutinise, checkmate, and criticise the actions, policies, and programmes of the government in power. The aim is to protect the public interest and prevent abuse of power or erosion of democratic norms.

Regrettably, the proposed formation of a shadow cabinet by the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been met with hostility by the state governor, Alex Otti, of the Labour Party (LP) or Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). Shockingly, Governor Otti has declared the move “treasonable,” a claim that is both undemocratic and unprecedented. This raises a fundamental question: Why is Governor Alex Otti afraid of the Abia PDP’s shadow cabinet?

A shadow cabinet, as practiced in advanced democracies, is a group of senior opposition figures assigned to monitor specific ministries or sectors. Their responsibility is to hold the government accountable, challenge policies that do not serve the public interest, and propose alternative solutions where necessary. By doing so, the shadow cabinet ensures that governance remains focused on the people’s needs and that those in power do not abuse their mandate.

Far from being a parallel government, a shadow cabinet serves as a constructive watchdog that strengthens democratic institutions and practices. It represents the voice of the people who did not vote for the ruling party, providing balance and diversity of thought in the political system.

The dangerous precedent in Abia today is Governor Otti’s declaration of the shadow cabinet as “treasonable.” This is not only a distortion of democratic principles but also a dangerous affront to the constitutional rights of the opposition. Even more troubling are reports of intimidation, harassment, and arrests of PDP leaders in the state.

Governor Otti was recently quoted in the media as saying: “What they have set up is, in essence, a government in exile, and since it is not recognised by law, it is treasonable. We are a serious-minded government, guided by the law. If a faction of the PDP sets up a government in exile, we will treat them as such. Let the law take its course. People must understand that politics is not synonymous with foolishness.”

In what appears to be a fulfillment of this threat, the Abia State Police Command has invited the state chairman of the PDP, Abraham Ama, along with other key members of the party, for questioning. Credible sources suggest that this action was taken on the orders of Governor Otti.

Even more alarming is the arrest and detention of Mr. Henry Chilaka, a prominent PDP leader, simply because his name was included in the proposed shadow cabinet. These actions not only undermine the constitutional role of the opposition but also threaten the democratic fabric of Abia State.

This situation demands urgent attention from the Federal Government of Nigeria, the international community, and global democratic institutions. The suppression of opposition voices in Abia State is a direct assault on the principles of democracy and good governance.

The Inspector General of Police must investigate the actions of the Nigeria Police in Abia State, which appear to be acting as instruments of political repression rather than protectors of citizens’ rights.

Governor Otti’s hostility toward the opposition’s shadow cabinet is not only undemocratic but also raises serious questions about his administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability. Why would a government confident in its policies and performance view constructive criticism as a threat? What does Governor Otti have to hide that he would label a legitimate opposition practice as treasonable?

The Abia PDP, as the leading opposition party in the state, has both the constitutional right and moral obligation to checkmate the government in power. No amount of intimidation, arrests, or harassment can deter the party from fulfilling this role. The shadow cabinet initiative is not an act of provocation or rebellion; it is a democratic tool designed to ensure that the people’s mandate is not abused.

Governor Otti’s actions betray a fear of accountability and an intolerance for dissent. These are hallmarks of authoritarianism, not democracy. Rather than stifling opposition voices, the governor should welcome the scrutiny of his administration as an opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to good governance.

The intimidation of opposition figures in Abia State is an affront to democracy and a violation of constitutional rights. Governor Alex Otti must understand that democracy thrives on debate, dissent, and accountability. Suppressing the opposition will not strengthen his administration; it will only erode public trust and undermine the state’s democratic progress.

So, we ask again: Why is Governor Otti afraid of the Abia PDP’s shadow cabinet? Is it fear of exposure or a reluctance to face the checks and balances that come with democracy? Whatever the reason, one thing is clear: no amount of intimidation will silence the opposition in Abia State. Democracy must prevail.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"