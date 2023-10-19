Why Irregular Sex Leads To Dissolution Of Many Marriages – Expert

A marriage counsellor, conference speaker and author, Mrs Bosede Ola-Samuel, has said that many women endure marriages rather than enjoy them because they are most times subjected to unenjoyable, irregular sex life by their husbands, leading to many that can no longer endure to break up the union.

While delivering a lecture on: “Dangers of Irregular Sex” during the ‘Veterans Day’ event organized by the Comrade Demola Babalola-led Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as part of activities marking its week-long 2023 Press Week at the Iyaganku Ibadan Press Centre On Thursday, the lecturer reasoned that “many men act like helicopter whose engine is kicked and it takes off immediately, whereas their wives are like aeroplane which must be kicked by its pilot and made to taxi a long distance before eventually taking off.

“Many women as aeroplanes begin sex enjoyment when the helicopter in their husbands has completed flying and lands. Immediately his helicopter touches the ground, and he turns to face the wall, leaving the aeroplane’s engine to groan. That is a fire brigade approach which turns many of us off when the issue of sex comes in”, she said.

Noting that the No. 1 sex organ of any woman is not her breast or bombom but her mind, the lecturer said that many wives reject sexual advances from their husbands “because their body is not moved by what they see, unlike men that see women’s private regions and immediately get moved and are ready for action.

“Good talks, romantic touches, appealing inducement, creating happiness, helping to do some house chores- all help to move wives to accept sex and enjoy it. If such is done regularly, enjoyable sex will be experienced, thereby bringing peace, harmony, love and progress to the family”.

On the health side of men, Ola-Samuel said having regular sex by men prevents prostate enlargement/ cancer in them, especially in old age. “For the husband and wife to enjoy sex properly, especially during the menopausal stage of the wife when her vagina is no more free due to natural change”, the lecturer advised that “good and healthy lubricant should be applied to get her free and make her avoid painful coition”.

Ola- Samuel opined that many of our old mothers did not enjoy sex, “rather they endured it because of their children and that is why when any of their daughters or sons welcomed babies in their matrimonial homes, our mothers would pack there and stay for six months on the claim of nurturing the babies. They saw the holiday as a break from the agonizing sexual environment they had been in.

That is why many of us women complain of headache, and tiredness and give a series of excuses when our husbands demand instant and fire brigade sex”, she confessed.

In attendance were the immediate past Minister of Youths and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, the former Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Yemi Farounmbi, Chairman of the Oyo NUJ League of Veterans Mr Banji Ogundele, former Oyo NUJ Chairman and PRO of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Chief Soladoye Adewole, the Oyo State SWAN Chairman (Niyi Alebiosu), among many others.