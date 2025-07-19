Why Insecurity Won’t Stop In Nigeria Soon –Sheikh Gumi

The recent denial of Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, from entering Mecca for holy pilgrimage almost caused some diplomatic row. The scholar, in this interview with BABA NEGEDU, identifies the masterminds and sponsors of insecurity in the country, offers solution to the backwardness of the North, with a verdict – Nigeria’s unity and growth depend on Nigerians

Former President Muhammadu Buhari is dead and buried. What are your memories of him?

Religiously, it’s not right to speak about somebody who has passed away. Buhari, like any other person or any other leader, has good things that he has done, and there are some things which are obviously mistakes. Every human has a shortcoming. So, I don’t want to dwell on his shortcomings because every Nigerian is aware of them.

But let’s talk about the good things he did. He has brought stability and unity in the nation when there was a fear of disintegration. Some people were predicting 2015 as the year in which Nigeria will disintegrate. So, he brought that stability, which we are still enjoying today. So that’s one of the good things he has done.

You were one of the people who called for amnesty for bandits, though a few Nigerians were unhappy with that. Give your reasons for this?

Okay, as regards to banditry and kidnapping, this is one of the things President Muhammadu Buhari got wrong. Because he started seriously doing his regime and myself, knowing Buhari quite a long time before, when he was struggling to get power, I tried towards the end of his time to get to see him and make him understand the dynamics. But evidently, he’s a person who, once he tagged you as not his friend, wouldn’t like to have any dialogue with you. This is one of his bad leadership qualities which I predicted and opposed.

In the South, usually, when they mention the name Gumi, they link me with bandits and I can understand. People outside, despite of their heinous activities, who doesn’t bear the brunt of their activities? We think these are people we can just crush in one day and kill. They don’t know that it’s not possible. If you cross the aisle, go to their side, and listen to their grievances. Then you will see that it is either we sit down with them and chart a course for them, or we leave them to the enemy of the nation to capitalize on them and destroy us.

But the military option is not the solution. Boko Haram activities have been going on for 14 or 15 years now, and I can categorically tell you, bandits are more dangerous than Boko Haram. Why are they more dangerous? Because you are fighting him in their own house – the forest. That is their house. Now, if you want an army to fight jungle warfare, you have to take them to a course to understand how to fight in the jungle.

This one is already living in the jungle. Not only that, what they don’t know, a small Fulani herdsman can carry 100 cattle or more from Kaduna to Anambra without a compass. They all know the ways. So, map reading, geographical locations, hideouts area, they all know in their head, not through a compass. So, if you want to fight them in guerrilla warfare, which armies generally are not designed and fashioned, it is going to be tough. America could not do that in Afghanistan for 20 years. America could not do that in Fallujah in Iraq. America cannot do that. Now, Israel is still fighting Hamas. It’s just killing innocent civilians. But Hamas is there. If you tell Hamas to come out, you will be so surprised when you see the population.

Guerrilla warfare is not for the Army. So, since we bear the brunt, we are here, I am in the eye of the storm. I cannot wait for the government or wait for some analyst, some armchair critic to analyze the situation and take action. No. I must do what I can. I involved the government by calling the securities, informed the army, informed the police and everybody, let’s go and listen to these people and we went. I think there is a YouTube video where the former Police Commissioner, who is a Fulani by the way, Commissioner Muri, addressed them.

So, I think journalists should go and ask the Commissioner. What did they say? What were their grievances? I was there listening to them. So, they have grievances. Why can’t we just sit down and address them? Instead of allowing herder/farmers’ clash to turn into tribal, ethnic herdsmen versus others. When did I say this to others, even Fulanis? In fact, just today, (Wednesday), just now, I had a meeting with one Fulani man who was abducted. He had to pay 100 million. So, it’s not tribal, ethnic, it’s herders and they are agitating. We left them without any care, without any education and they are faced with serious problems they don’t know how to handle except to kidnap people, get money and buy weapons.

What have you achieved from the mediation?

The achievement is, number one, it’s like a doctor. The first achievement a doctor gets is when he has a diagnosis, a tentative diagnosis. So, when we mingled with them, we saw their problems, we saw the way out. The second leg is where we have a problem, which is the government is supposed to do it. But the government is not willing to understand or to believe. Why did I said they should not be tagged as terrorists? When you tag them as terrorists, then you are already closing the door for negotiations.

Because even though Americans who put the law that we don’t negotiate with terrorists, behind the door they do. Americans negotiated in Dubai with the Taliban, they tagged terrorists. You see, they make laws for us and they break them. They look at their interests. So if you tag them as terrorists now, you feel ashamed that you are discussing with them. Don’t tag them as terrorists, tag them as bandits. Herdsmen revolt and you sit down with them, with their leaders, and see how we can iron out and uproot instability in the country. Just recently, the Anambra State Governor was saying that 99% of all the robbery, even in that area, is not done by herdsmen. It’s done by the Igbo men. Same thing here. The root cause of this problem is the vigilante that went in and started killing them, killing them, their children and women that is what caused it.

Are they fighting a just cause?

Well, to them they are fighting a just cause, anybody fighting, anybody who would take a gun and start sacrificing his own life, you think he’s not fighting a just cause on his own side? He’s fighting a just cause, to him and we are also fighting a just cause because they are killing and rampaging villages and killing innocent people. This is what we try to make them understand.

Some Nigerians have wondered why you have not been arrested for associating with these people?

Some Nigerians have a very shallow brain that’s why when we are sick, we all rush abroad. That’s why we like abroad. Our IQ is very low. It’s straightforward. Go and see the YouTube videos we took, while addressing them. We are trying to pacify these people.

We know there is no force except Allah that can finish them. Which country has fought guerrilla for 30 years? I think one of the South American countries, Colombia? Sri Lanka? So why do you want us to fight guerrilla warfare here? Why? And if somebody is trying to bring peace and you are saying no, the army cannot crush them, I’m telling you, point blank and the army has said that.

Lieutenant General Buratai has said it. It cannot be all kinetic warfare. There is a non-kinetic approach. Why is there non-kinetic? They have said it all. So, they say, why am I not arrested? Because those people arrested know that I don’t deserve to be arrested. I’m even working for the nation. Maybe they should give me a national award for that.

What do you think is the quickest way to end the problem?

The quickest way is to make it holistic. You know, Kaduna State has achieved some success on the Birnin-Gwari axis. So, we don’t just want Kaduna State. We want holistically all the herdsmen. Their welfare should be taken care of. One, be pardoned; compensation given to their victims and by their victims, I mean their victims. The victims, they lost. Just now the man I’m talking about, those who caught him, I was asking, what were they telling you? He said all of them have lost their mother or father or somebody. That’s why they’re fighting. They say vigilante and the army, they are the ones killing them. So, they must take revenge on the society.

Honestly speaking, let the journalists ask the victims what they are telling them in the bush. That’s what they are telling them. So, it has to be holistic. The government has to bring out budgets, like they did for Niger Delta, a commission to deal with herdsmen, their social welfare, their education, their orientation and also supply them with cattle because they believe in cattle. That is their life. So, if the government is serious, I’m happy about the creation of the Livestock Ministry. What remains now is the funding and giving them the jurisdiction to go into the issues of the herdsmen. Another thing, why they fight, you see when you silence somebody and don’t allow him to talk, he goes into violence. That would be his language.

If they are arrested, they secure their bail with cows. If they are driven away from their land, they move further and attack. They don’t know how to approach the government to acquire land. They have been living there for 40, 50 years. Suddenly a developer will come and drive them away. If they knew the way, how to get the land, nobody would come and displace them.

They are displaced. They don’t know who to complain to. That’s why they resorted to fire and what they saw is the gun brought to them. It cures all the injustices. If they kill us, we kill them.

If they don’t give us money, we steal it. So that psychology has to be broken. Bring them close to you.

Make them feel they are part of the society. Don’t let them be hijacked by enemies of the state and we have seen. I will now be categoric. I’m not saying they are the ones who started it, but they are capitalizing on it. A very good Samaritan in Nigeria, in Kaduna State here, during Abacha, He was handed a parcel of bomb to put in Dubar Hotel, allegedly by an envoy. He knows his name is there in the papers.

He has made a public pronouncement about him. The man was asked in America to make a comment. He said he will not make a comment. If the American government could give a parcel of bomb to be put in Dubar Hotel, why can’t they go behind Boko Haram to destabilize us, which a Republican congressman confessed? Why won’t they capitalize on bandits, arm them, direct them and show them to cause harm to society.

Why? Because of our mineral resources, they don’t want us to develop. So, this man saying Sheikh Gumi should be arrested. Can you ever think about arresting the real terrorists who are destabilizing our nation? Nigeria is an entity. When there was secession, who supported them? You know the Americans? I was in the army. I met an American Sergeant. We worked together. While we were discussing, he said he never knew there was a country called Nigeria. But he himself has trained Biafran soldiers. America was training Biafrans to come and fight Nigeria. We don’t want to talk about the elephant in the room.

It’s the Americans. So, they are behind these people who are ferrying two helicopters, weapons to them. So, this is the time now to tell the truth. We better take care of what the Americans and the NGOs are doing in our country. I think the governor said the NGOs are there. They have booked all the hotels. They don’t know what they are doing. But whenever there is a restriction on them, the attack increases. So, the West, I’m sorry to say, just as which they are trying to destroy Gaza and kill people, massacre people, genocide.

All they talk about is freedom of speech. Look at how they are doing with their own people. Just trying to express their anger over genocide. And the West is in Germany, in England. They are trying to suppress just a free voice. These people are not talking about freedom of speech. They are the enemies of humanity. Not only Africans that they enslave. They are the enemies of humanity. They should talk about them. Let’s get them out of our country. Let’s rule ourselves. Then, we’ll see things will go better.

How would you assess President Bola Tinubu’s fight against insecurity?

I think he is approaching it wrongly. On the one hand, he is trying to dialogue with them, while on the other hand, the military and others are given free hand to attack them. You don’t do the two at the same time. Exhaust the non-kinetic means, the dialogue; exhaust it to the end. When I say exhaust it to the end, have a commission for them. Just like the way you did with Niger Delta militants. Then when it comes to no way, we have to live for many decades fighting.

Recently, you were deported from Saudi Arabia…

I was not deported; I was denied entrance. Because I went with my visa and they said I should not enter.

Why?

The same thing. They should look at Wikileaks. They should look at Wikileaks when my name is mentioned somewhere. Saudi Arabia, everybody knows the Arab nations, especially where there is monarchy, is under the spell of, (look at how they dash trillions of dollars instead of to Africa where we can develop hospitals), but they are giving it to a rich man. They are under the spell of America. So, if America doesn’t want you, they don’t want you either. If a master doesn’t want you, the slave doesn’t want you.

And here is a country where we have freedom of speech. There, there is no freedom. Scholars like us in that country are in prison now just for what they say. But we are free men here. Nobody can make us slaves. So going to Hajj, there was a time the Prophet, peace be upon him, was prevented from doing the Hajj. The same people have come back now, although they are wearing the robe of Islam, but beneath is obedience to other things than Allah. Because otherwise nobody should stop. Even if you have differences in political views or religious views, nobody should prevent somebody from entering the holy land to worship.

What I meant to understand is that layer of security which is connected with international security that prevented me, not the ministry, not the Hajj ministry, not the local, they don’t even know. You understand? Another layer which is connected with the West.

What did you learn from that?

Well, we have to continue speaking. Still in America with all this oppression, people are talking. Artists are speaking. Artists are speaking everywhere. We cannot keep quiet. We continue to fight against these inhuman people. And there are three, Zionists, the occult crusaders, and the hypocrite Bedouins. They are united, taking over the world, squeezing human beings and playing and they are ungodly. They are anti-Christ. Because Christ can never sanction the killing of innocent people. But they will tell you, they show piety. Whether the Jews, they show piety or holy land given to us all by God, the whole world is for God.

We are religious, whereas they are killing people all over the place. What happened in Yemen? Bombing Muslims, presenting piety. These three. They are the problem of the world. And there will be no peace until power is removed from them.

How would you compare the administration of President Tinubu and that of his predecessor, Buhari?

No, no. His approach is better 100%. Tinubu’s approach is better. What I’m saying? Because of the military kinetic action that is going concurrently with the dialogue. If the dialogue is holistic, gather all of them, not only one. One stone unturned. Then I think he will achieve success. As we have achieved in Birnin Gwari. The military is very important. I was part of it. We sacrificed for this nation. It’s very important. Without the military the nation would be run down. But there is a place where you use them. Then they are overstressed.

Since dialogue will work. And nobody can tell me dialogue will not work because I have spoken with them and we have seen the effect of dialogue. But dialogue should come, there is something that should come after dialogue which is, we have to engage them. Engage them. Educate them. Redirect them. Rehabilitate them. And there is also one thing the government needs to do. Compensate victims. All the victims of banditry the government needs to compensate them. That is what we call Diya in Islam. If you give Diya, it will heal. Bring solace to people.

The North is backward in terms of development. How can this be addressed?

Education wise, health wise, Almajiri. How can we have Almajiri in this century? Why can’t they have schools? We should wake up from our slumber. We need leaders to really take the bull by the horn and see that everybody is in school. Everybody is educated. And that the economy. We have a lot of economic opportunities. Land to farm, free rainfall. So, we should capitalize on that and see that we are the food basket of the nation.

How do you see the political re-alignments ahead of 2027?

Nigeria is not about South, North, Islam or Christianity. Nigeria is now about survival. I think if Tinubu can improve the economy, then he won’t have a problem. If the economy continues like this that’s where his problem is. So, he needs now a strong economic team to go around and see how he can alleviate suffering. Previously, Buhari’s government is accused up to now by closing the borders. The borders should be opened and he should reconcile with Niger. Reconciling with Niger is very important.

And remove hostility between the two, because a lot of pronouncements are coming from Niger which are not good for the two countries and neighbouring countries. If he does that, I don’t think he has a problem. But if the problem lingers that is where he should be so concerned about.

What is your advice to Nigerians?

Nigerians should come together, unite and try to help one other to see that this nation comes out of its challenges. Because there are a lot of challenges, security wise, economic wise.

Even ethnic clashes which in the 21st century people should not be profiled just because of his tribe or because of his religion. We should all come together and see how to build a nation. And Nigeria is a very beautiful country. All these countries you are talking about are all not better than Nigeria. Even America. England or Saudi Arabia. Nigeria is better.