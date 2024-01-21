Why Insecurity Persists in Nigeria –Dr Pogu Bitrus

In recent months, there has been a resurgence of violence resulting in mass murder of innocent people in different parts of Nigeria. In this interview, the President, Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Pogu Bitrus, examines the crisis as well as other challenges and tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the government of the day needs to revisit the issues of restructuring and state police.

How would you describe the state of affairs in Nigeria today?

Well, we are in a new year and should be having great expectations of a better future, but un- fortunately, we are living in a country bedeviled by terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and general insecurity. The economy is nose diving on a daily basis; rather than seeing the Naira picking up, the Naira is getting weaker and weaker against the Dollar. We’ve started the new year with lots and lots of challenges for the government. How the government is going to tackle these challenges is something else. But you can see that for the first time, our northern brothers who kept quiet when Buhari ( President Muhammadu) was practicing the highest level of nepotism are now shouting loud and accusing Tinubu( President ) that he is going against them. So it is only when things favour them that Nigeria is Nigeria. But when maybe things are working for the generality, it is not for them. They are now using all sorts of tactics to condemn the government that came out of the Muslim/Muslim ticket which they were proudly promoting before the general election.

What’s you take on recent judicial pronouncements on the election?

Well, I think that we are beginning to see some true judgements of law and we hope that the new year will offer us better hope for the future. Whether or not that will come to fruition will depend on how the government handles the issues of security and economy. It will also depend on how the government handles some of the outcry of the downtrodden like some of us who feel that this year should be the year in which the President should look boldly at the report of the 2014 National Conference and restructure this country. How would you assess this administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda in the past seven months? For whatever reasons, this administration looks different from the former one even though they are both governments of APC.

In the initial part of the administration, people like us didn’t accept this government because the courts hadn’t determined who the real winner was and we felt it wasn’t what it was supposed to be. But of course, whether we like it or not, the Supreme Court has decided and the government has taken shape. Like I said, there is a difference in operations and performance because you’ll see the Vice President ( Kashim Shettima) doing so many things and asserting himself as the Vice President rather than being a passive onlooker like his predecessor, Prof Yemi Osinbajo when Buhari was the President. Yes, a lot of decisions have been taken; radical decisions right from the word go and the removal of subsidy on petroleum is one of them.

I’m not a technical person to know whether there was even a subsidy but the removal has brought untold hardship on the masses. Thank God, we hear that some of our refineries are coming on board to salvage the bad situation. This is another departure from what it was before but whether that will affect the cost of energy, we don’t know. We’ve also heard that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) is coming into the market and I think that is good news for the economy. However, the delay or poor start is affecting everybody. By now we should have had CNG Stations, at least in all state capitals but that hasn’t happened.

You complained about Buhari’s nepotistic credentials, what do you have to say about his successor?

We know that there is a reversal in nepotism. In other words, nepotism remains like a state policy but has changed its direction. Tinubu didn’t tell us to expect something different; he said he was coming to continue or follow the footsteps of Buhari who was nepotistic. Today, Tinubu is also nepotistic and he is doing it in favour of his people. This is a dangerous precedent because it means that any- body that comes in as President will do things in favour of his people. Buhari’s nepotism was in favour of his Fulani and Kanuri roots and now Tinubu is doing Omo Yoruba agenda. We believe that he may change as time goes on. We are hoping that gradually, he ( Tinubu) will become the Nigerian President that he is expected to be. Seven months is too early to judge somebody and condemn the person. But certainly, the effect of what he is doing on the people who were dominating before is very obvious and they are crying out like mad dogs. The truth about the matter is that we in the Middle Belt are watching and to us the enemy of your enemy is your friend.

What are your thoughts about the re-surging wave of violence in the Middle Belt, especially in Plateau State?

It is sad that there have been so many attacks and killing of innocent people across the Middle Belt. The primary purpose of any responsible government is the security and welfare of the citizens. We hope that what has happened on the Plateau, in Chibok ( Borno) and other places would not be politicised because the security forces know where these terrorists and bandits are in the country. They should be able to root them out so that we can have a peaceful country. The modus operandi of the military should change. A military that waits in one place for attackers to attack before they repel them is using the wrong approach. We’re not soldiers but we have some brains in our heads. Let the military go after these terrorists, bandits and kidnappers instead of engaging in propaganda.

We are tired of hearing that the Army has done this; the Air Force has done that and when you get to the ground you don’t see the impact. The locations of these criminal elements are known, let the military take the fight to them. If they are on top of the Mandara Hills, go and bomb the hell out of the place, they will come down and you mop them up so that Nigerians will have peace. But the way things are going, it is just like the security forces are favouring or pampering the attackers, bandits and terrorists who are killing Nigerians. Propaganda rather than action appears to be carrying the day. We hope that the present government will make the military a proactive force. We know that our security personnel are capable of doing the job.

The unfortunate thing is that their hands are tied because there are too many people within the system whom I believe are collaborators in this crisis. So, this government should sit up and do the needful so that we can have peace in our country. Seven months is a short time within a tenure of four years but when you look at the indices, very soon it will be a whole year. From then on, there will only be three years remaining and that will be just two years because the last year will be for campaigns and elections for a second term. So Tinubu should double up, double up and solve the problems now so that the effects will be felt very soon both economically and on the security scene.

If insecurity is not tackled decisively, there’s going to be so much hunger and suffering in this counacross the states of the Middle Belt was an ethno- religious agenda designed to displace the indigenous people and change the demographics of the region. Recently, there is an emerging theory that the crisis is also sponsored by some powerful people involved in illegal mining. Do you agree with the latter theory? Yes, what you are saying is not a new thing. When you are changing the demography of a place the people coming in are the people who are mining and want to benefit from the resources of those they came to displace. In Zamfara State, it is gold. When you go to the Kwande part of Benue State, it is also gold and some other solid minerals.

In other places it uses lithium. The bottom line is that these people who invade communities want to seize the people’s land in order to take over the agricultural and solid mineral resources in those places. Initially, the land grab was spear- headed by the herders but now the invaders don’t even have cows. They just come and attack communities and kill the people. They are probably sponsored by some bigger criminal elements and when they attack, they kill and maim our people and drive them away from their ancestral land. If you go to where the minnings are taking place after the natives have been driven away, you’ll see new settlements of the Fulani. So they are just one and the same. So it is about land, land and land whether it is for agriculture or solid minerals.

It is all about taking over our ancestral lands that are rich in resources by strangers and people who are not indigenous to these places. The unfortunate thing is that the government deliberately keeps these people who have been displaced from their lands in what they call Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps. They keep them there and give them hand- outs while the invaders occupy their ancestral lands.

Do you still subscribe to the idea that state police and a restructured federation will put an end to the current insecurity in Nigeria?

Certainly. The criminals attack the villages because they know that the villagers are helpless, they have no weapons to defend themselves. Now, the Police and the Military are all under the Federal Government and instructions cone from quarters that are up there in Abuja and not in the states. We copied the American presidential system, why didn’t we copy the policing system in the United States? In America, they even have County Police, which is like Local Government Police. They even have institutional police and each one has its role and jurisdiction. If we have an organised system where we have security personnel that are answerable to the state government, we will not have a situation where communities will come under attack; sometimes before they even come, their movement is known and nothing happens after they attack communities.

If we have State Police, Local Government Police, they will be there on ground to take on these invaders. When the attackers know that they are going to be confronted and might lose out, they will hardly come to attack. They are doing what they are doing today with impunity because they know that nobody will challenge them. Sometimes they attack communities for hours and nobody comes to challenge them. Whether you have GOC, Brigade Commander or Commissioner of Police somewhere, he has to wait for instructions from Abuja and before that order comes from above, lives and property would have been destroyed. We have the Air Force that should be doing aerial surveillance to monitor the movement of these terrorists, but we don’t see much proactive steps. Sometimes soldiers are allowed to go out and they are ambushed. In this modern day and age, does a drone cost? Send a drone out there to scout the place be- fore you move.

So state police is very important. If we have State Police, Local Government Police, people will be recruited from their communities where they know the terrain and they will know how to handle any aggression coming against the people. We cannot in the 21st Century be doing the kind of things which were done in the 18th or 17th Century. How can criminals in- vade communities, chase out in- nocent Nigerians from their ancestral lands and take over these places? In some cases, they even rename the localities which they have taken over. So restructuring of the federation will involve so many things like state police, devolution of powers from the centre to the sub national level. Unfortunately, the people at the top are beneficiaries of the current faulty system. The 1999 Constitution gives them lots of power and nobody will relinquish such powers unless he is so patriotic, selfless and concerned about the future generations. So this is why we are saying to President Tinubu, be patriotic, forget about your personal privileges as a President and do the right thing for the sake of posterity.

If you were to meet President Tinubu today what would you tell him on this issue of restructuring?

I will remind him of his past as a freedom fighter and advocate of democracy, true feder- alism and restructuring. I will tell him: Sir, thus us who you are – We know you to be a true freedom fighter who wanted XYZ done while fighting as a member of the National Democratic Coalition ( NADECO). You fought during the military era because you wanted the right things done for this country. Now you have the opportunity to right the wrongs. Be that patriot and restructure thus country and I’ll assure you that you’ll get our full support. Take up the 2014 Confab Report and you’ll find so many good recommendations on how to move this country forward. If you want the APC touch to it, bring in the El-rufai Committee Report and come up with some great ideas on restructuring this country. Let us have a Constitution that is workable and guarantee peace, freedom and prosperity for all of us. Of course, we know that those people who are benefitting from this faulty system will resist him, but the majority of Nigerians will fight for you and defend you. So be courageous and do the right thing. That’s what I’ll tell him.