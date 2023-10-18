Why INEC should be unbundled, by Ameh

What can you say about developments concerning the deadline given by INEC to political parties to submit names of polling agents?

I have been in the system for a very long time. Before this time, you have to run around to get people to put their money on an election. The electorate must have an interest in hoping that things will turn around but the expectation of those who participate in the process, especially the citizens who participate should determine the outcome of an election. I want to say that political parties are struggling with the current realities of our system in trying to do the right thing.

I am aware that the polling agents’ role is very critical. In the last election, INEC said that results will be transmitted electronically. Where our elections started experiencing the trouble and violence that you see is when election results are being transported physically to collation centres. Those who have power, those who can employ the people who have the capacity to create violence will disrupt the system.

They will intercept the ballot papers on the way to the collation centres. It is where the heightened influence of violence comes in. If INEC goes ahead to do what is necessary and what is written in their guidelines and regulations, then it will be easier to transmit the results from polling units and it will reduce the level of violence in our electoral system and increase the interest of the people to participate in the process.

At least, the enthusiasm in some of the states shouldn’t be this low, is it that the lack of enthusiasm is also affecting political parties which won elections?

Those parties that have been in government from 1999 to date. That is why our multi-party democratic system is not flourishing. It has not expanded to the level of expectation by our founding fathers in the 1999 Constitution. One thing I can tell you is that no political party can boast of having members who can elect it into office. The electorate is totally different from members of the political parties. If we put political parties under scrutiny, you cannot say that those who elect the candidates are all members of the political party. The truth is that there are citizens whose lives are affected by the decisions of those who get into government.

They don’t belong to political parties but they belong to a political system that operates just like what we have today and they go to vote in the line of interest of those who they feel that when they get into government can protect the constitution and in line with the constitution, can also create an enabling environment for businesses and investments to thrive. This is one of the issues that we have in our system. The fact is that the majority of the citizens have lost hope in the transparent process in which elections should be conducted.

Are you saying that with what INEC has spoken about, it will be difficult to remedy it by 90 per cent or 95 per cent?

What I will do is to encourage the parties and encourage Nigerians because the system cannot change itself. We will continue to act in the right direction. We will continue to do the right thing. The polling unit agent plays a very critical role in making sure that the vote of every political party is effectively protected because at the end of the day, the FORM ECFA that is given to the polling unit agent is vital in the process. I think that they should do everything possible to try to encourage citizens and communities that can speak to these people to participate, so that we can have a more effective electoral process.

Do you think that it is the same problem bedeviling the electorate that is bedeviling party agents, with political parties not yet fulfilling the expectations of INEC as far as the supply of agents is concerned?

I believe so. At the time when we were in the helms of affair-running political parties in Nigeria, we used to have difficulties speaking to the electorate to believe that our parties were not in government and didn’t have access to public resources to manipulate the process to win because the polling unit agents will ask you to what end. So, the people lost hope but immediately INEC started giving hope to the electorate by introducing technology into our electoral process, it looked more like there was hope. There was a resurgence and people started showing interest in the process.

If you do a survey of the 2023 general election, you will find out the level of interest people had. Even during the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and the number of people who came to register, you will discover that it was geared towards the fact that elections would be conducted on the basis of the promises made by INEC that the elections would be conducted on the basis of the guidelines and 2022 Electoral Act.

When that failed, the citizens’ interest nosedived. When the citizens’ interest nosedived, it affected other areas of the election. Election involves pre and post-activities. It is not just a one-day affair. So, there is a pre and there is a post. That is why you see those challenges; people no longer believe that whatever they do or that whatever decision they take will have a positive effect or change the outcome of the election.

They believe that those who vote no longer determine those who emerge as leaders. These are the challenges that the system is having. Political parties also have an expectation of INEC and those expectations that INEC have of political parties, should come from the two sides and meet those expectations, I think that will be better for our democracy.

INEC is overburdened with conducting elections, ensuring that the process is seamless and working with the security agencies to ensure that there is peace during elections and prosecution of electoral offenders. How do we take some of these burden off INEC such that major expectations can be met?

I have always said that INEC should be unbundled because the commission is overburdened. It has too much load on its head. It is responsible for the registration of political parties, monitoring of political parties’ internal activities, and engaging the political parties. INEC is also saddled with the delineation and creation of constituencies; responsible for taking legal actions against all those who have conducted themselves against the rule of law during the conduct of the elections. INEC is also responsible for conducting the election itself.

If you look at the Justice Mohammed Uwais panel report, a lot of recommendations were made. I think that when people are in government and when they are out of government, their decisions are different. There should be an Electoral Offences Commission that will deal with electoral violence. What are the statistics of the prosecution that INEC has carried out successfully over the years in the conduct of elections? You will find out that for those who are in government, the Attorney General of the states have powers to be able to withdraw cases of electoral violence, especially when it deals with their own parties.

We believe that the unbundling of INEC for it to be solely responsible for just conduct of elections is necessary. You can also have a Political Parties Regulation and Management Commission that will be responsible for the registration of political parties, managing political parties and seeing how political parties align with regulations to make them function effectively. We will also have an Electoral Offences Commission that will deal specifically with those who have taken power into their hands to manipulate our electoral system, steal the votes of the people, and create problems that will affect the lives of those who participate in elections.

It is important that we do an all-encompassing review of the commission and then give the commission the name that suits it, Independent National Electoral Commission. Let it be just for the conduct of elections. Let it not overburden itself with other things. In that case, the commission is actually different from the INEC chairman because the commission consists of National Electoral Commissioners. That way, it will go a long way to help the conduct of our elections.

It is also important that we remove the appointment of the INEC chairman from the president because any president who is contesting an election is contesting with candidates of other political parties, and playing at a higher level than candidates of other parties because he was the one who appointed the INEC chairman. We cannot take democracy from America or elsewhere and then act in line with those people.

Their democracies have taken many years to be established, so we must redefine our democratic processes and functions in line with the attitude of our politicians and make sure that it works in a way that the interest of our people is at topnotch level of whatever decision that we have taken. This is why we should make sure that whoever will be responsible for appointing the INEC chairman must be the people, in the sense that we must let the National Judicial Council (NJC) put out a notice to the Nigerian public.

If you look at the Attorneys General of states in America, most of them are elected, so that they can function in line with the people. We can also have a local process of how our electoral commission is arranged. So, the NJC should put out a notice to the Nigerian people. The people should put in applications, and they can shortlist about five people, and take the list to the National Assembly, which consists of a lot of people. One of them will eventually be elected, and when he is elected, he will resume as the chairman of the commission.

With the charged political atmosphere in Kogi and Imo states to be precise, how optimistic are you that there will be any significant difference from the narrative that will come out of that process, apart from concerns of security and ballot box snatching?

I think that the governors are the most difficult. Nobody shares power with them in the states. They have total control of power in the states. The state Houses of Assembly are in a vegetative state. They don’t make any decisions against the governors. You find out that even the traditional rulers can be removed by the local government chairmen. The judicial system can be starved of funds. The governors are strangulating the states and the democratic processes and they are so determined to always return whoever they want. So, I feel that the electoral system must be reformed to help call these people to order because without that there is nothing really anybody can do.