With the March 31 deadline for individual tax returns approaching, many Nigerians are unsure of their obligations and the penalties for non-compliance. AJIBADE OLUSESAN spoke with Mr. Foluso Mustapha, Director of Tax Audit at the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), who explains who must file, how PAYE affects reporting, obligations for retirees and job changers, and the fines—or even jail— faced by defaulters

What is an individual annual tax return? What does it entail, and who does it apply to specifically?

An individual annual tax return is a formal declaration expected to be filed by a taxable individual with the IRS—or any relevant tax authority.

That declaration is required to disclose all income earned, all deductions that are applicable, and the reliefs that are claimable by the taxpayer, and, of course, the resultant tax liability. These are all for the preceding year.

You’re expected to file all those income, reliefs, and taxes payable for the preceding year in the current year. So, that is just the annual tax return—basically, a mechanism by which your personal income tax liability is determined and settled in the year.

So, is this filing optional for some individuals, or is it for everybody?

No, filing is not optional. It’s a statutory obligation. Section 41 of the NTA is clear on that—it imposes a mandatory filing duty on every taxable individual.

And, of course, the NTA also reinforces this by prescribing penalties for non-compliance, regardless of whether any tax is automatically payable.

So, I don’t think there’s any waiver in the space allowing anybody not to file, and there are prescribed penalties for non-filing. So, it’s important that every individual who is a resident in the state is expected to file these returns.

What is the deadline, and what are the consequences for not filing this tax obligation?

The deadline is not expressly stated in the new tax reform, but the Presidential Commit- tee has made a pronouncement that the first March is the expected deadline.

This aligns with the Act. So, now that the first of March is the expected deadline for filing any annual tax return, you are expected to file your return for income between 1st January 2025 and 31st December 2025.

The filing deadline is 31st March 2026. As for the consequences, the NTA introduced a consolidated and significantly strengthened regime for failure to file.

The law includes several provisions. Firstly, under section 101, there is a penalty of N50,000 for the first month of default and N25,000 for subsequent months. There’s also interest on unpaid taxes, based on the CBN monetary policy rate plus 10%. For willful failure to file, there’s criminal liability under Section 87 of the NTA.

The law prescribes fines or imprisonment on convic- tion. You can also be denied a tax clearance certificate if you don’t file. In addition, there are administrative ways to collect unpaid taxes. Section 68 allows the tax authority to assign outstanding tax debt to debt collectors. These are what I’d call the administrative and legal penalties for col- lecting taxes.

Some employees believe their employers have already paid their PAYE for them. Are they still required to file annual returns?

Okay, that’s an interesting question. This is one of the most common misconceptions in individual tax compliance. Section 13 and 14 are clear on who should file, including employees. Individuals and employees are expected to file, especially those with additional sources of income.

PAYE is a withholding mechanism—it’s basically an advance payment of the employee’s income tax, not a final settlement. So, salaries aside, employees must also disclose income from other sources—rent, investment income, business income. All of this income must be reported and filed by 31st March of the following year.

What about those who earn little or no income? Are they required to file?

Yes. Filing arises from residency and taxable status, not solely from the amount of income. Even individuals with little or no income must file.

For those below the tax-free threshold—N800,000 per annum—they may owe no tax, but filing still establishes their position formally.

Are retirees or people who change jobs during the year required to file?

Yes, retirees and those changing jobs must file. Retirees may have investment income, rental income, or business income, even if their pension is exempt.

Those who change jobs will have separate pay records, and nei- ther employer will have computed tax on the full year. Annual returns reconcile this, ensuring correct computation of tax and identifying underpayment or overpayment.

With the new tax framework now operational, are there changes to personal income reporting requirements?

Yes, the NTA, effective 1st July 2025, introduced consolidated legislation, expanded income disclosure, minimum income exemption, revised graduated tax tables, uniform tax identification, and enhanced third-party reporting. Banks, digital platforms, and payment service providers must now report transactions to the tax authority, making it easier to verify declared income.