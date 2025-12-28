Why Indigenous Fabricators Struggle To Enter Automotive Value Chain – Ilekuba

In this interview, Chief Anselm Ilekuba, the Chairman/CEO of Cedric Masters Group, and National Coordinator of the Automotive Local Content Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, explains the structural barriers that keep indigenous components makers out of Nigeria’s automotive value chain, and outlines what must change for the industry to thrive. PAUL OGBUOKIRI.

How would you assess the automotive industry today and government support?

My feeling is mixed; government support is far below what is required; but the industry is surviving because the private sector players are maximizing the little that is available. Whatever modest success recorded today is driven by private sector energy not policy.

But to grow to full capacity, we need far more government intervention. My company’s investment in an EV charge station assembly plant and a commitment to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion technology in Nigeria are efforts to create jobs and generate other businesses, addressing key infrastructural and investment challenges indigenous companies face.

Many complain the Import Duty hurts this industry. Will you suggest tariffs be reduced?

Absolutely not. If Nigeria must grow, tariffs must increase, not drop. Lower tariffs only turn Nigeria into a dumping ground for finished vehicles, killing any drive for local manufacturing. When we had the 35 per cent duty plus 35 per cent levy regime, it created room for SKD/CKD kits to come in at 10 per cent or five per cent and supported local assembly.

Today, imported buses attract 10 per cent duty the same as SKD kits. How can assembly plants survive under that kind of tariff structure? We need a protective tariff system that will give the local manufacturers a fair fighting chance.

Critics say that the Nigerian assemblers cannot meet the local demand. Do you agree with that?

That is false. We have the capacity, manpower and technical partnerships. What we lack is fair competition. Countries like China protected their auto industries for decades before opening up for imported vehicles.

Elsewhere in the world automotive manufactures receive subsidies from their home governments but the Nigerian government gives nothing to it’s manufacturers. Provide the right environment and the Nigerian manufacturers will meet demand.

Where is CEDRIC Masters in the SKD and CKD journey?

Our SKD assembly plan is fully completed and we currently assemble two JIM (Hung Isuzu Motors) models: the pickup and bus. We believe in Nigeria mastering each phase before advancing to the next. We are ready for CKD, but no serious investor will commit fully until the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) becomes law. Legislative protection is essential.

What is your take on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Bill?

It is a very encouraging signal for investors that could drive the domestic auto industry toward developing local technology. The fact that there is need for a very strong government strong government policies are crucial for the sector’s growth, cannot be over-emphasized

There is a noticeable commitment to the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to move the industry from a Semi Knocked Down (SKD) assembly model to a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) model, which involves more local manufacturing of components.

Has the presidential directive on the MDAs to buy local benefitted your company in any way?

The 40 per cent local patronage policy was a good step but it remained a policy not a law. Policies can be ignoured. Once NAIDP becomes law, violators can be held liable, and implementation becomes effective.

However, I wish to commend government bodies, such as the Nigeria Customs Service, for their commitment to patronizing madein-Nigeria vehicles, an action that directly supports the survival and growth of local manufacturers.

For context, who is CEDRIC Masters Group?

We are a Nigerian conglomerate with subsidiaries in tyres and auto components, spare parts, logistics, real estate, medical hardware and automotive assembly. Our growth has been strategic, mastering each segment before expanding. Our JIM pickup was recently launched in Abuja, and assembly is ongoing.

How far do you see the company going?

Very far! Our goal is full CKD. By 2026, we will launch our clean-energy vehicle revolution and help grow Nigeria’s EV ecosystem by leveraging local lithium deposits. With NAIDP in place, we expect to attract global OEM investments. We are confident that JIM will become a leading brand in its segment.

When will vehicles become more affordable in Nigeria?

Vehicle prices are not the real issue; the problem is the cost of borrowing and our weak credit culture. Many financed vehicles disappear because buyers, default, remove trackers or vanish.

With the NADDC’s Endof-Life Vehicle Policy and better national ID systems, tracking will improve. Once banks feel secure, they will offer more car loans, making vehicles affordable through payments in installments.

How are you integrating local component manufacturers into production?

Nigeria has more component makers than many realize, producing brake pads, filters, plastics, lubricants, upholstery and more. From 2023 to 2024, imported spare parts declined because local production increased. In 2026, ACMAN will host the first Madein-Nigeria Automotive Components Fair.

But we urgently need automotive industry parks and clusters like those in India, China and South Africa to share infrastructure and reduce costs. We are working with banks and NADDC to realize this.

What stops local manufacturers from supplying assemblers?

Certification. If your product is not certified by the appropriate ISO or global standards, no assembler can use it. Using uncertified components can void vehicle warranties.

Automotive manufacturing is not such sachet-water production; you cannot present an uncertified tyre or brake pad and expect an assembler to accept it. That’s why the DG is pushing for a Components Testing Centre. Certification instantly gives local manufacturers credibility.

Are there other barriers besides certification?

Yes. Mindset is a major issue. We once visited a factory with the DG just to understand their operations. They panicked and shut down, thinking that it was a tax raid. This shows the level of advocacy still required to. We are not out to tax them; we want to help them grow and employ people.

What practical steps are being taken to support them?

Our proposed industrial park includes a training centre. Through ALCMAN, we’ve set up a committee to guide local manufacturers on global standards. SON officials come in to teach quality requirements, experts address finishing issues and specialists train manufacturers to avoid simple but costly mistakes like incorrect labeling. Small flaws can prevent entry into global supply chains.

What are your final words to Nigerians, the government and the operators?

Nigerians must patronize Nigerian companies. Every purchase keeps wealth within the country. Most importantly, the government must pass the NAIDP into law. Give us the law, and we will deliver a full automotive industrial explosion from CKD and EVs and a vibrant local supply chain. Nigeria has the capacity; all we ask for is fair competition.