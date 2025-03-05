Why I’m Using ‘Elizabeth Joyce’ As My IG Name – Portable

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed the mystery behind his Instagram name “Elizabeth Joyce.

The “Zazuu” crooner who spoke on Tuesday evening revealed the mystery behind his name “, Elizabeth Joyce”, which triggered questions from fans and followers.

Speaking during an interview with content creator Egungun of Lagos, Portable claimed the name was linked to his past before he found success in the music industry.

READ ALSO:

According to Portable, before he became famous, he engaged in internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo”, which made him create his first Instagram account using the name “Elizabeth Joyce”.

He further disclosed that he used to have a white woman’s photo as his Display Profile until he became famous and took off the image but decided to maintain the name.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

