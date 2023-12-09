Why I’m The Most Hated Nigerian Artist – Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed why he is the “hated” Nigerian artist in the music industry.

Taking to his X page on Saturday, the 32-year-old singer noted that he was hated by his “inferiors” for having no “superiors.”

Sharing a photo of himself with a caption that reads, “Hated by my inferiors for having no superiors.”

New Telegraph recalls that Burna Boy has repeatedly claimed that he is hated by Nigerians.

In ‘Thank You’, a track from his recent album, I Told Them, Burna Boy insinuated that Nigerians don’t appreciate him enough despite making the country proud “every chance I get.”

He also claimed that Nigerians didn’t appreciate him for his invaluable musical contributions to the nation, but rather chose to spread rumours that his mother was one of the dancers of the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, and that impotency might be the reason he doesn’t have a baby mama like most of his colleagues.