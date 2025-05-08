Why I’m Supporting Tinubu’s Second Term – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said his decision to rally support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid is based on the President’s statesmanship and inclusive governance, particularly towards the South East.

Kalu stated this when he received members of the City Boy Movement, led by its Abia State Coordinator and South East Zonal Leader, Mary Ikoku, in his office.

Welcoming the group’s request to partner with his initiative, Renewed Hope Partners (RHP)—a platform aimed at showcasing Tinubu’s developmental strides—Kalu described the proposed collaboration with the City Boy Movement, founded by President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, as strategic and impactful.

According to the Deputy Speaker, despite the region delivering a low number of votes to the President in the 2023 elections, Tinubu has remained committed to equitable distribution of key political appointments and inclusive policies.

Kalu cited the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a landmark step by the Tinubu administration, which he said reflects the President’s resolve to reconcile with and develop the region after decades of neglect.

“I wholeheartedly accept to be your zonal grand patron. This is a partnership between Renewed Hope Partners and the City Boy Movement. We will work together to ensure that votes from the South East significantly improve,” he said.

“We will go around the five Eastern states. I understand the responsibility of being a patron at the zonal level and I won’t shy away from it. The synergy between us will drive real impact. Our primary focus is the South East, but we will also reach beyond.”

Kalu emphasized that Tinubu’s endorsement of the SEDC fulfilled a long-standing promise of reconciliation, reconstruction, and reintegration made during the post-civil war era under General Yakubu Gowon’s regime.

“This is a man we didn’t give enough votes to, yet he has given us so much. No other President has deemed it necessary to fulfill the 50-year-old promise. But Tinubu did—and very soon, the region will begin to feel the impact,” he said.

He called on the Igbo to become active political participants, stressing that splitting votes in future elections would only diminish the region’s bargaining power.

“Let our votes count, and then the region will count even more. Inclusion begins with participation,” he added.

Earlier, the South East Zonal Leader of the City Boy Movement, Mary Ikoku, lauded Kalu for his legislative contributions and peace-building efforts in the region, particularly through his Peace in the South East Project.

“We admire your dedication to the South East and your tireless advocacy for the policies and ideals of President Tinubu. Your leadership and legislative record, both locally and internationally, are inspiring,” she said.

Ikoku pledged the group’s support for the Renewed Hope Partners in promoting Tinubu’s re-election, describing it as a vital move to consolidate the President’s achievements.

