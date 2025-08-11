Why I’m Still Single, Childless At 52 – Bimbo Akintola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola has finally opened up on why she remained single and without children at the age of 52.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, the Edo and Oyo State-born actress candidly explained that her marital status is not due to a lack of desire but rather life’s unexpected twists.

Akintola described marriage as a sacred institution that should happen in the presence of God and be witnessed by loved ones.

She recalled meeting a man she believed was her life partner, but tragedy struck when he passed away. Since then, she has yet to meet someone who meets her personal standards especially in honesty and a shared commitment to a lifelong union.

“I value truthfulness above all else,” she revealed, adding that she would not marry unless she was certain it would last forever.

READ ALSO:

Despite her current status, the celebrated actress remained open to marriage at any stage of her life. “Even if I find the right person at 78, I would still get married,” she said.

While acknowledging that marriage doesn’t define a woman, Akintola noted that it can hold greater significance with age.

“Marriage is important. It’s not the be-all and end-all, but as you grow older, especially when children leave home, loneliness can set in. Companionship becomes essential in later years,” she added.

Her heartfelt revelation has sparked discussions online, with many praising her honesty and resilience.