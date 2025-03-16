Why I’m still fighting Fubara – Wike

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that his disagreement with Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was due to the governor’s approach to political issues in the state.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving and Civic Reception in Abalama, Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Wike said that he had advised Fubara on how to handle the ongoing crisis but was ignored.

He claimed that the governor aligned himself with individuals who do not genuinely support him, leading to the current tensions.

Fubara’s predecessor in office also recalled that his successor was initially not interested in running for office during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Instead, he backed his then-Commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu.

Wike insisted that his only wrongdoing was advising Fubara to take care of those who helped him become governor, including council chairmen and lawmakers.

He said: “You (Fubara) surrounded yourself with people who wanted to be governor, whom I said ‘no, these people don’t mean well for Rivers State.’ They are the ones surrounding you, giving you advice. Do you think you will succeed? They will give bad advice, and look at what bad advice is doing to you. You are already down 2-0, and there’s more to come.”

He criticised the governor’s decision to withhold the salaries and allowances of the 27 lawmakers loyal to Martin Amaewhule, describing it as an unfair move that has now backfired.

Wike argued that leaving them without pay for over a year affected their families and financial stability.

The minister also claimed that many of the ongoing projects in Rivers State, including the Ring Road, were initiated by his administration before being handed over to Fubara.

He challenged the governor to name any major project that he started on his own.

Despite the ongoing political tension, Wike maintained that he would not interfere in the affairs of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He insisted that lawmakers should be allowed to carry out their constitutional duties without intimidation.

He said: “I’m not going to stop the Assembly from performing their constitutional duties. People who love peace don’t threaten people. Assembly must do their work, whatever they deem necessary and fit, that it is constitutional, they should do.”

