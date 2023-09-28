Why I’m Sponsoring Creative Economy Commission Bill – Abbo

The Senator representing Adamawa North and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Creative Economy, Ishaku Abbo has said that there is a need to open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue source.

Abbo noted further that the commission is expected to look into disputes within the entertainment industry such as disputes between Artists and Record labels.

More importantly, he disclosed further that the commission will be a regulatory body for the entertainment industry in the mould of NCC in the telecommunications industry and NBC in the broadcasting industry.

Senator Abbo in a statement made available to the media harped on the need to make the sector more viable and beneficial for all operators as well as generate revenue for the country.

Part of the statement reads “I am sponsoring the bill and it is a bill that is dear to me. It is a bill for an act to establish the Creative Economy Commission ( CEC) in bill number 2023 SB 124.

“The bill will open up the entertainment sector as a stable and reliable revenue and employment source for Nigeria through the development of entertainment hubs in each state in Nigeria.

”It will also be a regulatory body for the entertainment industry like we have NCC in the telecommunications industry and NBC in the broadcasting industry.

“The Commission will also look into disputes within the entertainment Industry such as disputes between Artists and Record labels.”

Recall that Senator Abbo, while visiting the Family of the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, promised to sponsor the bill so as to harmonize critical issues affecting stakeholders in the sector.

The bill has since passed its first reading.