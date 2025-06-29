Why I’m Revisiting Mohbad’s Case – VeryDarkMan

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan, has opened up about revisiting the Mohbad case and shedding new light on the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance, leaving an irreplaceable void in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

However, despite ongoing investigations and court sessions, the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear.

In a recent Instagram post, VeryDarkMan revealed that he’s revisiting Mohbad’s case because the singer is yet to receive justice.

According to VeryDarkMan, he’s bringing out evidence and urging calmness as he sheds light on the case.

Sharing a post, he captioned it with,’ I’m bringing the Mohbad’s case deliberately because he hasn’t gotten justice.

“My problem with most of you is that you will not calm. Zlantan is still alive,w ait for the next evidence”.

