Why I’m Reintroducing My Book ‘Coming To America – The Naked Truth’, By Bishop Obi

Months after uniting with his family af- ter being stranded in Nigeria for more than 60 days, American-based COGIC Prelate, Bishop Kenneth Obi, saw the need to reintroduced his clas- sic Book titled, ‘Coming To America – The Naked Truth’.

While celebrating Sun- day service with faithfuls at Paradise COGIC with Bishop Paul Fortson, At- lanta, the Bishop who is also the senior pastor at Divine Word Int’l Church Of God In Christ shared reasons he featured past American presidents in his book which he was re- introducing. “The book is a true story about my coming to Amer- ica and the challenges.

Its a real life experience, of challenges faced being an immigrant in a foreign country,” he said. Bishop Obi, who has written other books, went further to explain why he had to reintroduce the book. “I’m reintroduc- ing my book ‘Coming To America – The Na- ked Truth, from the Pit to the Palace’ because it’s a classic must read book as it would change people’s lives.

“This book is better than Eddy Murphy movie ‘Coming To America’ and in this book I have the former President Bill Clin- ton, former President Barack Obama and the present President Don- ald Trump,” he said. Bishop Obi noted that he featured Don- ald Trump after reading his book titled “The Act Of The Deal and wanted to be like him but wasn’t credit smart enough.

Though the book, ‘Com- ing To America – the Naked Truth’ was written in 2010 before Donald Trump be- came president, Bishop Obi believes the experienc- es penned down can help many make sense of any situation they are going through in foreign coun- tries as immigrants.

He also stated that his most recent experience of being stranded in Nigeria for two months due to loss of green card reminded him how life could change from one minute to the next, hence the reason he reintroduced the book to help others. It would be recalled that Bishop Obi arrived Nigeria February 18, 2025, to attend Edo COGIC 17 years Holy Convocation and 20 years of Divine Word Int’l COGIC anni- versary. His return flight was scheduled for March 19. 2025, but the loss of his physical green card kept him stranded in Nigeria until May 22, 2025 when he returned to the US.