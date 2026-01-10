Popular Nigerian sensational singer and Afrobeats powerhouse, Tiwa Savage has opened up about her deliberate approach to single parenting, revealing why she is intentionally raising her son, Jamil Balogun, away from excessive privilege despite her success and wealth.

The award-winning singer, who spoke on her official Instagram page, aligned with the advice from renowned business leader, Ibukun Awosika, who has often warned parents against overindulging their children.

According to Savage, shielding children from struggle can weaken their sense of ambition and reduce their motivation to pursue meaningful goals later in life.

Savage explained that she wants her 10-year-old son to understand the value of effort, discipline and gratitude, rather than allowing him constant access to luxury.

She added that she constantly expose him to everyday experiences that encourage humility and resilience. One such example, she noted, is choosing commercial flights and placing Jamil in economy class whenever they are not travelling privately.

She recounted an instance when her son was visibly unhappy during a commercial flight, complaining about discomfort.

Despite his reaction, Savage said the experience was necessary to help him appreciate realities outside comfort and privilege, adding that such moments help build character rather than entitlement.

Beyond travel, the singer said she has also introduced a reward-based system at home. Jamil is required to earn certain privileges, such as buying online games, by completing household chores or achieving good academic results.

In addition, she limits his access to gadgets, snacks and sweets during the week, choosing instead to focus on structure and routine.

Savage revealed that faith also plays a central role in her parenting style. She ensures her son participates in Bible study every night before bed, a habit she says is aimed at grounding him spiritually and morally from an early age.

The music star stressed that her approach does not stem from strictness but from love and intentional parenting.

She described Jamil as a well-behaved child and said her goal is to lay a solid foundation that will guide him as he grows older.

By sharing her parenting choices publicly, Tiwa Savage has sparked conversations online about raising children in affluent homes and the balance between providing comfort and nurturing ambition.

For the singer, success as a parent, she suggests, lies not in how much a child is given, but in how well they are prepared for life beyond privilege.