Why I’m Passionate About Politics, By Tacha

Social media influencer and Reality TV Star, Tacha, has expressed interest in joining politics, citing her passion for promoting good governance and helping Nigerians.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, she emphasised the significant impact of politics on everyday life, noting that a single government policy can either make or break citizens.

According to her, getting in- volved in politics will allow her to make decisions that can improve people’s lives, rather than simply complaining about the system.

She plans to leverage her influence as a public figure to advocate for accountability and effective governance by using her platform to push for positive change and hold leaders accountable.

Tacha said: “I feel like if you keep complaining about something, it only makes sense to get involved and maybe make certain decisions that’ll make things easier for people.

“People always say after God, it’s politics and truly, one policy from the government can make or break you. At the end of the day, it makes sense to get involved.

“Politics is something I’m passionate about, but like I said, I’m not the one making the decisions. However, I’ll just keep using my platform to push for good governance and hold our leaders accountable.”