The Chairman of Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos, Hon. Abiodun Ishola Ejigbadero, has pledged to promote sporting activities in the area as a means of engaging youths productively.

Hon. Ejigbadero made this commitment as a guest at the 4th Agbado Oke-Odo Eji Boxing Championship 2025, organised by KAROMISHAUS, which at Temidire Primary School, Oke-Odo, Lagos, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) of the LCDA, Comrade Ernest Babatunde Kasunmu recently.

“My plan is to encourage the youths of Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA through sports. Sports is one of the tools we can use to bring people together; the youths, the elderly, and those of middle age.

“I want to appreciate the organiser of this programme, Comrade Ernest Kasunmu. He has been doing very well for the past four years, which is why we are supporting him.

We also appeal to others to support this initiative and encourage our youths to actively participate in the com- petition,” he said. Also speaking at the event, a former member of the House of Representatives from Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency, Lagos, Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo, commended Comrade Kasunmu for organising the event.

“Comrade Kasunmu is an ordinary citizen. When we were in school together, he was very passionate about boxing, so I am not surprised by what he is doing today.

“I am glad that he now has one or two sponsors. In the past, he used to sponsor it alone. We need programmes like this to help our youths understand that sports is not just for fun or dubious activities, but a viable career path,” he said.