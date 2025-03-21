Why I’m Partnering UNICAL To Build Convocation Pavilion – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said he is committed to the noble cause of building a pavilion for purposes of convocation ceremonies and other important functions in the University of Calabar(UNICAL), Cross River State.

He expressed displeasure that a university 50 years old is still holding its convocation ceremonies under the canopies.

Kalu who is of the class of ’98, Faculty of Law of the University made the remarks during a novelty walk, football match and mock lecture with his former classmates on the heels of the 37th convocation ceremony and 50th anniversary of the university.

Performing the foundation laying rituals, the Deputy Speaker said frantic plans have been concluded to start off the construction of the pavilion, calling on all graduates of the university to make valuable contributions.

Kalu however charged the council and management of the university to ensure that the contractor would do quality work.

He said: “At year 50, we’ve matured as one of the best citadels of learning in the country. It is not right that we do our convocation under canopies, therefore something needs to be done.

“So, when they presented this before me, I said yes, for the image and dignity of the university, this is necessary. I chose to partner with the university to fix this convocation arena.

“I pray that the contractor won’t do the kind of job I’m seeing in some of the buildings here, because we’ll be supervising from my office and the committee of the House of Representatives in charge of university education will pay special attention.

“All we want is to let it be done well. We’ll scrutinise from quality to aesthetics for it to be fit for purpose so that when I come again with our people to have our reunion, we’ll do it inside that hall.

“Please, choose the people that will do a good job. To sustain this citadel of learning, it needs our attention as private individuals to come back and add value, it doesn’t have to be as big as this centre.

“It could be one form of assistance to another so that you will leave a good legacy.

“I urge all Malabites to remember Unical that formed our character. I whispered to the vice Chancellor, when we were walking around I saw a lot of developments.

“I commend you for the good work. This is the kind of energy we need from women, to add value to governance. You are a role model to young people who want to be in power.”

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Obi told Kalu that the school is holding its convocation ceremonies under the canopies.

She expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for his benevolence and kind gestures toward his alma mater.

“We don’t have a convocation centre. When we visited him, I told him a story about the first convocation I had here, just when we were about to move to the field, the rains came down and blew up everything. We couldn’t start that convocation for the 10 o’clock it was earmarked for.

“His Excellency chose to support the university to leave a legacy, a building that will be named after him which is the University of Calabar convocation and event centre. We are standing in the area where we will have the event centre.

“It will be a two-floor building that will house up to 6000 people. We will also have another hall for theatre arts performances.

“On behalf of the council, management, staff and students of unical, we say thank you very much Your Excellency for all you are doing for this alma mater of yours,” she said.

