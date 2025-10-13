Nigerian music star, Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, popularly known as Seyi Shay, has revealed why she isn’t married to the father of her daughter, despite maintaining a close and respectful relationship with him.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Seyi Shay addressed long-standing speculations about her marital status, explaining that their bond remains strong.

“It’s a technical issue, you understand? But he’s great, he’s cool, he’s around. He’s Nigerian, he’s in the UK at the moment, and he’s also in the music industry on the corporate side of things. We just work together, raising our child and we are great friends,” she said.

She further described their relationship as one built on mutual respect, saying, “We are really brilliant friends now. We co-parent really well.”

Seyi Shay welcomed her daughter in 2022 and has since attributed motherhood for transforming her outlook on love, family, and career.

According to her, being a mother has made her more intentional about her choices and priorities, inspiring her to focus on love, growth, and purpose rather than societal expectations.

The singer, known for hits like Right Now and Yolo Yolo, added that she now sees her journey as a continuous process of learning and becoming, both as a woman and an artist.