Why I’m Not Interested In Bayelsa Governorship, By Ogbuku

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission {NDDC}, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has disclaimed insinuations that he is nursing ambition to run for the governorship position in Bayelsa State, saying his only preoccupation is to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tunibu for second term.

Speaking Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, Ogbuku explained that his focus at the moment is to serve the people of the Niger Delta region as mandated by the President. His words: “I don’t have any ticket to contest the governorship of Bayelsa State in 2027.

I want all those who are forming groups and causing confusion through unsolicited solidarity to desist from that because the only ambition I have is to serve the people of Niger Delta and President Tinubu for the four years term given to me.

If I should have any ambition, it is to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in 2027.” On the reported misunderstanding between him and the Governor Douye Diri, the NDDC boss said: “I don’t have any problem with my good friend, Governor Douye Diri. In fact, I can tell you that the governor has been supportive and proven to be a father to all.’’

He stated that the recent visit of the commission’s management team to the Bayelsa State governor has strengthened their collaboration, noting that it was geared towards ensuring synergy between the commission and state governments in the region. Ogbuku advised Bayelsans to avoid unnecessary criticisms, name-calling and blame game as they have the potential of disrupting the collaboration between the commission and state governments.

“I want to, on behalf of all those who must have disrespected the governor over his harmless statement during our visit, apologise and appeal to him to please forgive them and see them as his children. I will never and cannot send anyone to talk down on the person of the governor whom I hold in high esteem.

“What will give me the greatest joy is to see all Bayelsans working together for the development of the state with those at the federal level, especially the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), myself and other sons and daughters holding positions of influence to bring development to our people,” he said.

Ogbuku observed that Niger Deltans are confronted by the same environmental challenges, which needed to be tackled holistically. He said this informed the recent commencement of the channelisation of Kolo Creek, connecting the Okarki-Otuogidi-Ogbia communities of Rivers and Bayelsa states.

He further explained that the project will remove all the blockages causing flooding in the communities in both states, adding that it will not only prevent flooding but also boost commercial activities in the communities.

He also noted that the NDDC is constructing six multi-purpose emergency shelters in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states to provide relief to Internally Displaced Persons {IDPs], in the event of flooding in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the project was conceived as a response to the frequent flooding challenges faced by Niger Deltans. He noted that facilities at the emergency shelter would include essential amenities such as a school, hospital, cafeteria, police post and recreation centre, providing comprehensive support to the communities in times of distress.

“We have six of these facilities currently under construction in Otuokpoti and Odi, in Bayelsa State, while the ones in Delta State are being built in Patani and Ozoro and another two in Rivers State. Speaking on collaborations with other organisations, Ogbuku noted that the NDDC had made significant gains since it embraced Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) as a major policy thrust.

He said one such positive outcome was signing a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] between the NDDC and the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited [NLNG] to collaborate on diverse fronts in delivering sustainable development projects. He said that the commission had resumed its Free Healthcare Programme, which caters to the needs of rural communities as part of its commitment to enhance healthcare delivery to the people of the Niger Delta region.

