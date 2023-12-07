Why I’m Not Chasing More Success – Fireboy

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has revealed why he’s not chasing more success.

According to him, 2023 has taught him to enjoy his wealth and appreciate “God’s blessings” instead of chasing more success.

Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, the 27-year-old singer claimed that 2023 has been a “relatively slow year” for him musically, which made him see life from a different perspective.

The “Peru” crooner said, “This year, more than ever, has taught me to take a break, relax and appreciate God’s blessings instead of chasing more and more success.

“This year, being like a relatively slow year for me (musically), kind of like put things in perspective like, ‘Okay, maybe, it’s time to get off that high and relax; take a deep breath.

“There’s family. Enjoy the wealth you’ve gathered. Appreciate the things around you and stop chasing success.

“This year I’m relaxing. I’m always at home, I’m recording in the studio. On Sundays, I play football. And once in a while, when I miss the attention of the ladies, I hangout with them.”