Why I’m Not Accessible At Parties Or Hangouts – Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has shared the reason he is not always accessible to hanging outs or partying.

Speaking in a recent interview with Famouz Tv, the superstar opened up about his lifestyle and decision to be indoors.

According to Wizkid, he prefers to stay indoors with his child than hang out, adding that his preference has nothing to do with people’s views but his age and personal experience.

In his words, “I’m an Introvert man, I stay indoors, I don’t like to do a lot, I don’t hang out. I used to love all that in the past, but, I am no longer interested in such.

“I think that staying indoors really comes from my age and my personal experiences, not how people perceived me. I’m getting older and getting smarter with my decisions.

“As you grow older you just know what you want more, I don’t want to be at the party, I don’t want to hang out. When I go to a party sometimes, I’m excited to be there, and then someone just spills a drink on me, I would be like, I could be at home with my son, just having a good time.

“Though I don’t feel insulted by such situations, the thought that I could just be home with my child having fun make such a situation a big deal.”

