Why I’m Not A Fan Of Davido – Kate Henshaw

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has said she is not a fan of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido because he disrespected her.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Kate Henshaw opened up on why she’s not Davido’s fan.

According to her, she met Davido at an event and he didn’t exchange pleasantries with her.

She said although he has made Nigeria proud, he needs to be respectful.

She said, “I’m not a fan of Davido. I like his music but I’m not a fan personally, I don’t know him.

“I have met him, he didn’t greet me. I’m not sorry I believe he should be respectful.

“For me, personality matters and it draws people closer to you. Yes, he has done a lot of good. I saw that time people sent him money and he donated it, that’s so huge.

“He’s unapologetically Nigerian and he has flown the flag without fear or favour outside of the shores.”