Why I’m Leaving LP For APC- Sen Imasuen

Senator Neda Imasuen, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, on Sunday revealed his plans to dump the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

New Telegraph reports that the Edo South Senator, elected under LP, will formally make his defection public on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Speaking on the anniversary of his second year as a Senator, Imasuen cited the chaos in the LP as the reason for moving to the APC.

He described his defection as a strategic move that will better align Edo South with federal development priorities under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Imasuen highlighted his achievements, including the establishment of the Federal College of Education, the Abudu Bill, the resolution of over 20 public petitions, vocational training schemes, agricultural support programs, rural initiative training of traditional birth attendants, and scholarships for students in the senatorial district.

He expressed his firm support for President Tinubu’s policies, emphasizing the need for stronger local government cooperation, and vowed to maintain focus on health, youth empowerment, and rural development.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Public Petitions, we have resolved over 20 public petitions from across the country.

“These interventions have made a significant difference in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“We’ve focused on rubber, cocoa, and cashew farming. There are testimonies from farmers whose yields have improved significantly,” he said.

