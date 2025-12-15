Why I’m Interested In Awujale Stool –Lawyer

Adebowale Olufeko has said his interest in the vacant Awujale of Ijebuland stool is because he wants to promote unity, growth and cultural renewal in the kingdom.

The lawyer said this while addressing journalists in Ijebu-Ode. According to him, he is a bona fide descendant of the Bubiade Family of Fusengbuwa House.

Olufeko said as an attorney, mediator of advocate, and Chartered Fellow Arbitrator, he is ready to strengthen the socio-economic development and fabric of Ijebuland as well as elevate the Ojude Oba Festival into a greater cultural and economic global carnival. He said his ambition could be traced to service to humanity.

The aspirant said: “I am offering myself because I believe our people deserve a future that is peaceful, prosperous, and united. “I will continue empowering youths, artisans, professionals, families, and the vulnerable-work I am already actively engaged in, I will also attract local and international development opportunities, leveraging my global exposure and networks.”

He noted that the Fusengbuwa Ruling House is next in line to produce the Awujale following transition, describing the Awujale stool as the soul of Ijebuland. “In fact, the Awujale throne is a sacred trust. It carries the spirit and history of our people, and it must be protected with honour and clear vision,” he said.