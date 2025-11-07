Why I’m Grateful To Drogba – Osimhen

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen, has explained why he is grateful to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Expressing gratitude to Drogba, Osimhen stated that he credits some of his successes to the Ivorian for helping shape who he is today.

“I have to be grateful for [Didier Drogba] because for all I am now, I think I attribute some of my successes to him,” Osimhen said of the former Cote d’Ivoire striker as quoted by UEFA’s website after Galatasaray’s 3-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“He was the one that I actually picked to see the way he plays, to try to add some of his qualities that he does that make him one of the most sought-after strikers in world football during his playing time.”

Meanwhile, Osimhen has been shortlisted for UEFA Champions League Player of the Week. Osimhen earned recognition for his impressive performance in Galatasaray’s 3-0 victory over Ajax on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old netted all three goals for the Turkish Super Lig champions.