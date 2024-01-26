Why I’m Challenging My Impeachment In Court – Oluomo

The impeached Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has disclosed that he has filed a suit before a State High Court challenging his Tuesday’s impeachment by the lawmakers.

Olumo, representing Ifo I constituency, was impeached on Tuesday, by 18 members of the Assembly during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs Bolanle Ajayi.

Oluomo, who has been dragged to court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation was impeached by 18 lawmakers out of 26 member-assembly.

He was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, high-handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance, poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Oluomo described his impeachment as illegal. Saying, “I, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo remains the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

“For your information, I have filled a suit in the Ogun state high court asking the court to determine whether a speaker can be removed through Gestapo or coup-like manner and the court said they should go and serve them which is right and come back on the 7th of February to defend our case.

“I am a believer in the rule of law that is why I went to court,” he said.

He admitted that since his reelection in June, he has not enjoyed the support of the House.

“I have no problem with my colleagues. Although from day one, I emerged as the speaker in June last year, since that time, I’ve not been finding it easy. Some members who did not want me to be a speaker from that time, have not reneged from terrorizing me in the house. It’s been one problem or the other,” Oluomo said.