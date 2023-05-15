Why I’m Challenging Delta Guber Result, By Gbagi

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said the March 18 governorship election was marred by irregularities, hence the reason why he is challenging it in court.

He spoke on the sidelines of why he is challenging the declaration of the candidate Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, as winner of the poll at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

In his 76-page petition filed by his lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN); Gbagi said: “We are maintaining three basic grounds; one is that all the other parties and their candidates are not qualified. “Secondly, the election itself was not conducted in line with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and other statutory provisions.

“Thirdly, it was marred with massive rigging and other electoral malpractices. Gbagi alleged that those who attempted to contest the election with him were not qualified for the race, saying that his prayer was to “remove persons who have no business contesting governorship election in the state.

“Delta State needs a renewed atmosphere of honesty, and purposeful character.”

“In the election, there was lots of malpractice, vote- buying, food being cooked for people, wrappers being bought for them, all of these are part of what the Electoral Act spelt out to be a crime.”

“My petition has encompassed all of that and I believe strongly that the judiciary would do what they ought to do. “If you declare a result that has nothing to do with the Bimodal Voters Verification System (BVAS), the result stands cancelled.

“The fact will speak for itself. Maybe people thought that it is business as usual, we did not go into the election for a joke, we meant what we wanted to do, and we planned for it.” In the petition, Gbagi is contending that as at the time of the election, Oborevwori was not qualified to run for the office of governor and also did not meet the requirement to be elected and returned by majority of lawful votes.

Joined in the suit as co-defendants were INEC, PDP, All Progressives Congress (APC), and its governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and other governorship candidates in the state and their parties.