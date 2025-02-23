Why I‘m building a nursing home for the elderly – Young Elder

Share

Old age is the most feared, most dreaded phase of human life, especially in developing countries like Nigeria, where the elderly are neglected and abandoned to their fate by the State and in some cases the family.

The primary reason for this fear is the incapacitation, age-related ailments, and loneliness that most times plague senior citizens.

But, for Japheth Orobosa Efosa, who is known as Young Elder and Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic (GCFR), building a nursing home for the elderly is an avenue to honor the elderly and impact their lives positively.

Young Elder, whose genre of comedy is family-centered and mimics the elderly, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph on what prompted his desire to build the nursing home for the elderly, said that having spent more than a decade in the humor industry, using the wisdom of the elderly, he sees it as an opportunity to give back to the elderly and to support them for using their wisdom.

Efosa said young people should do everything within their means to support their mothers and fathers, who made sacrifices to ensure that we turn out well.

Also, he advised the younger generations to escape the traps of getting rich quickly by all means, maintaining that success is a process that is built over time by hard work, consistency, and perseverance.

He said: “Growing up in a polygamous and struggling family was tough for me. I remember attending Oregbeni Estate Primary School, Patricia Group of Schools, and the University of Benin where I studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering, graduating in 2012. It was tough.

“So, living my dream was almost impossible, but I persevered and resolved that once I become somebody in the society I must contribute to the upliftment of others. My preference here is the elderly whom I mimic and whose image and wisdom I depict in my comedy.

This is the major reason, why we are constructing a nursing home for old people.”

He appealed to the government at all tiers, kind-hearted Nigerians to always extend a hand of fellowship to the downtrodden in the society.

Born in Benin City, Edo State in 1988. Young Elder has an innate knack for humor. He owes his meteoric rise in the entertainment industry to courage and hard work, signposting fame etched in resilience, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact through entertainment.

He recalls with nostalgia: ” My career as an MC began in 2005 while in secondary school at a wedding reception where the MC failed the couple. My friends who knew my ability encouraged me to take up the microphone. My superlative performance that day endeared me to all. It paved the way that opening a floodgate of invitations as an MC for weddings, birthday parties, and MC for companies’ annual general meetings and sundry events.

“I must also commend those from whom I have received mentorship. The likes of Winlos and Home of Lafta trained me on branding, storytelling, consistency, and monetization.

“I have collaborated with prominent figures in the industry like Funny (Sabinus), Nedu Wazobia, Charles Inojie, Charles Awurum as well as performed at notable standup comedy shows which featured stars like Alibaba, Akpororo, Desktalker among others.”

The efforts of Young Elder towards societal growth and moral rebirth never went unnoticed, hence the outpouring of awards and recognitions by organizations and institutions to him.

One such award was a Certificate of Appreciation from the Police Campaign Against Cultism (Anambra State), for creating morally edifying content. Others were the Award of Excellence as the Best Online Comedian of the Year 2021 by the Edo Festival and Award (UK), Wellspring University Distinguished Vocational Service Award (DVSA) July 24, 2021 for his immense contributions to youth and society and for being a Modern – day Advocate of Hard work as well as a Golden Voice Award (2025) from the National Directorate of Moral Rebirth Squad of Atmosphere of Love Chaplaincy.

