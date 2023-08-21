Why I’m Appointed As Minister Of Solid Minerals Development – Alake

The former media aide to President Bola Tinubu, Dele Alake on Monday revealed why his principal appointed him as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

It would be recalled that after his nomination and successful screening process by the Senate for a ministerial slot, many opened that he would be allocated to the Information and Communication Ministry.

Against the backdrop, Alake was on Monday, August 21 sworn in as the Minister of Solid Minerals Development.

Alake explained that President Tinubu gave him the portfolio due to the sector’s delicate position in terms of economic rejuvenation in his remarks to reporters following the inauguration of the forty-five new ministers.

Speaking on the development, Alake said he specifically asked the President to assign the ministry to him contrary to the general perception that he would be given a particular portfolio.

Alake said the much talked about portfolio speculated for him was not necessarily tailored for only him.

He said, “I heard about that matter since the beginning of this administration when I was given the position of Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy.

“The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development as you know is a sensitive position in this period of economic renewal.

“The administration is ready to give a new lease of life to the sector. So, that position was one that I specifically asked Mr. President to give me and he obliged.

“The ministry is key to the administration and the president wanted someone that he trusted and believed would deliver effectively.”