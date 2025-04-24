Why I’m A Christian

Share

In celebration of Easter 2025, let me pen down this personal conviction as a tribute. Sometimes, it is difficult for people to explain certain facts of life, being as they are inexplicable or simply not given to any logical interpretation.

Faith belongs to these inexplicable circumstances. Sometimes, a person is born into a religion or such-like belief system and there is little or nothing one can do about it. But upon the attainment of maturity or revelation, one may make a radical break and chart one’s path to truth or belief.

I was born into a peasant family whose village fell under the jurisdiction of a Roman Catholic Mission area whose primary school which also housed a church for adherents who were the few parents but majorly the pupils being the children of peasant parents who elected to remain heathens but vicariously chose to send their children as the experimental fodder to the new system.

he Catholic Church was quite foresighted to have reasoned that their missionary activities would not break through except they accompanied it with western education, which of course was its product in shaping the western world.

The church also threw the healthcare system in the form of dispensaries or hospitals into the mix and together with western education these new experiments together with catholic Christianity were combined as a combo and sold to the people.

The Roman Catholic Church had a late start in Igbo land compared with the Church of England which had come with the British explorers and subsequent colonialists and administrators (civil and economic).

Bishop Ajayi Crowther sent from Lagos to Onitsha to start the Church Missionary Society made the best effort and succeeded marvelously. But it was when the Roman Catholic Church sent their missionaries also to found their mission in Onitsha that the Christianization of Igbo land started in earnest.

Without recourse to historical account, the activities of Bishop Shanahan who immersed himself in the Igbo world view and studied the religion and culture digged into Igbo persona and interpreted Christian gospel in line with Igbo traditional religion and discovered that there is little or nothing separating the Igbo traditional religion from Judaism and Christianity.

Christianity, like Igbo world view, does not fight to protect their God. Rather, God protects his people. A God man fights to protect is dead

So, in explaining the gospel and the liturgy, the catholic missionaries explained that the Christian monotheism is no different from Igbo concept of Chineke (God the Creator) or Chukwu (God Almighty) and the angels are no different from the spiritual beings the Igbo recognise as Alusi or Chi (personal spirit) or Agwu, and so on.

Investigation of Igbo culture and religion had earlier been done by Anglican priest, Venerable GT Basden who in his book, ‘Among the Igbo’ came to same conclusion like Bishop Shanahan that Igbo religion shares remarkable similarity with Judaism as contained in Pentateuch particularly Deuteronomy and Leviticus.

As explained earlier, I was baptised into the catholic Christian faith and having come of age through the turbulent years of secondary education to tertiary level of university education when deeper knowledge of things confronted me in the form of new knowledge, I immersed myself in good study of religious texts, especially after a course of study at sophomore stage when Marx’s dialectical and historical materialism was taught by one Greek called ‘Theodopolous’.

He dismissed the idea of God and explained everything in terms of material production and exchange which govern the march of civilization.

In course of my education and adult life, I have read other scientific, philosophical and historical works especially those dealing with the origin and development of man and society and have matched these with essential readings of the Holy Bible, the Holy Quran and several texts of Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Sikhism, Shintoism, Taoism, Confucianism, Baha’i, Zoroastrianism and discovering in the process that all religions without exception teach man his relation with the Supreme being.

The corruption that came in the form of violent persecution and conversions made with respect to the Abrahamic religions (Judaism, Christianity and Islam) for they claim a common ancestor, Abraham, I chose Christianity. I chose Christianity because its theology and practice have made man the common denominator to effect that God is man and man is God.

Any Christian who does not understand this has not understood the central theme of Christianity for the mission of Jesus Christ was to reconcile man with God and restore the original creation which unified the spirit and matter.

The origin of Christianity inherits from that Abrahamic call to adventure into the Promised Land. That call belongs to all mankind. And it was Moses after his magnificent education incorporating the best Jewish (Asiatic) and Egyptian (African) civilizations that created systematized Judaism at Mount Sinai in Africa.

It took several revelations from prophets to the coming of Jesus Christ who, if you care to know, received good Jewish and African education under his parentage of Joseph and Mary in the Land of Egypt before returning to Palestine to begin his ministry.

What was the key point of Jesus’ ministry: recreation of the kingdom of God in which all men are reconciled to God and in which all men assume their essential nature which is a creature made in the image and likeness of God.

In Genesis, this point is robustly made that God recreated himself in man and after the fall of first Adam another Adam in Christ was recreated in divine conception in Mary to redeem the lost kingdom. In Genesis did we not read how Jacob wrestled with God and prevailed, hence God named him Israel?

Share