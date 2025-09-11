Why I’ll Refuse ‘Queen Of Afrobeats’ Title

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage, has revealed why she will refuse the title of “Queen of Afrobeats,” despite it being widely associated with her.

While she appreciates the love and respect from her fans, the 45-year-old singer expressed discomfort with the tag, noting that it carries significant responsibility.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Tiwa explained that while she acknowledges being one of the first female artists to break through in the Nigerian music scene, she believes that the title should not be exclusive to her.

“Yeah, they call me the Queen of Afrobeats, but there are a lot of us that are Queens,” Tiwa said, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the efforts of other talented women in the industry.

The 45-year-old singer, who has made immense contributions to the global popularity of Afrobeats, further clarified her stance, saying, “Personally, I don’t like that tag, it’s uncomfortable because I feel like if I start accepting it, I need to be humble and secondly, it doesn’t make sense to me. But I appreciate it.”

She noted that the title likely came about due to her early success and significant impact in the Afrobeats genre, but she refrains from fully embracing it because it doesn’t feel right to her.

Despite her discomfort with the tag, Tiwa Savage made it clear that she is grateful for the recognition and never takes it for granted, acknowledging her trailblazing role as one of the first Nigerian female artists to gain widespread international acclaim.