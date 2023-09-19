Why I’ll Not Pay My Last Respect To Mohbad – Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer and a close friend of late afrobeat singer, Mohbad, Bella Shmurda on Tuesday said he will not pay his last respects to the 27-year-old singer until justice is served.

Bella Shumurda who has been in the news since the death of Mohbad has taken to his Twitter page to express his anger for the entertainment industry while calling for Justice for his friend, MohBad

According to Bella, Mohbad will never rest until justice is served. He also mentioned that he believes Mohbad still lives.

He emphasized that until the culprits are brought to book, he will never pay his last respects to Mohbad.

He tweeted, “Any Godfatherism should stop from now henceforth, especially in the entertainment industry and streets Any Egbon Adugbo u go collect like this one no be joke You task me I slap u Ajeh!! I swear on my father’s grave try it just try it !! O ma riran wo!!”.

“Badman will never rest King of South and the West… I won’t pay any last respect because you still live 4L. Until those who oppress him face justice and sentence nothing like last respect Igboro be aware”.