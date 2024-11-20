Why I’ll Not Kidnap Peter Obi – Cleric

Share

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Dr. Ernest Obodo, has reassured the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, that he has nothing to fear from him.

The Bishop made this humorous remark while leading Mr Obi to the Diocesan Farm at Omughu, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

As the entourage navigated a seemingly desolate path, the Bishop jokingly assured Obi that, as a man of God, he could not possibly engage in any form of kidnapping.

Speaking about the 500-hectare Mary Agro Farm, surrounded by a stream and lake, Bishop Obodo explained that its establishment followed the success of a pilot project in Udi, which Mr Obi had also visited.

The farm, which, according to him, was inspired by Obi’s advocacy for prioritising production over consumption, focuses on cultivating palm trees, cassava, maize, and fish farming on a large scale. The Bishop noted that, with adequate support, the initiative could significantly contribute to Nigeria’s food security.

Reflecting on other sources of inspiration for the farm, Bishop Obodo said he was guided by scripture, recalling how Jesus instructed the apostles to find food for the hungry multitudes. This biblical moment served as a motivation to address the pressing need for food production in the country.

During the visit, Mr Obi commended the Diocese for its steadfast contributions to agriculture and food security, describing it as an embodiment of his advocacy for turning “night vigils into night shifts.” Recognising their efforts, Obi donated ₦20 million to support the farm’s operations and pledged his continued involvement in its development.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing Nigeria’s food crisis, Obi cited reports projecting that 33 million Nigerians could face hunger by 2025, with 5.4 million children at risk of acute malnutrition. He stressed the need for increased investment in agriculture to combat these challenges and urged governments at all levels to prioritise food production.

“Enterprises like Agro Farms Limited are paving the way. I encourage them to continue their innovative contributions to agriculture,” Obi said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Obi also attended the First International Conference of Peaceland University, Enugu, themed “Digitalisation in Education: Staying Ahead of the Curve.” At the event, he interacted with students and emphasised the transformative role of education when matched with technological advancements.

He praised Mama Pia, the Swiss philanthropist and founder of the university, for dedicating her life savings to establishing the institution. Obi noted that her vision of alleviating poverty through education aligns with his own advocacy for prioritising education as a tool for national transformation.

Speaking on the theme of the conference, Obi underscored the importance of integrating digital technologies into Nigeria’s educational system.

He cited global examples, such as India’s Indira Gandhi National Open University, which educates over seven million students through digital platforms. He stressed that digitalisation can break barriers, reduce costs, and improve learning outcomes.

“To remain relevant in today’s world, our education system must embrace innovation and adapt to technological advancements. Digital education can ensure greater accessibility while reducing infrastructure costs,” Obi said.

Concluding his engagements, Mr Obi reiterated his belief that strategic investments in agriculture and education are pivotal to Nigeria’s growth. “A New Nigeria remains possible,” he declared, urging all stakeholders to work together for a brighter future.

Share

Please follow and like us: