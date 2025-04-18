Why I’ll Never Support Peter Obi – Seyi Law

Share

Nigeria popular stand-up comedian, Oluwaseyitan Lawrence Aletile, better known as Seyi Law has vowed never to support the presidential ambition of former Labour Party, LP, candidate, Peter Obi.

According to Seyi law, he would never support Obi’s presidential ambition due to his failure to call the Obidient movement to order.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Teju Babyface podcast, Seyi Law recalled how Obidients attacked his wife and children because he supported President Bola Tinubu.

He lamented that Obi has refused to admit that Obidients attacked those who did not support him.

Seyi Law: “I don’t feel down at all because when you talk too much, I swear for you. One of the good things that God has done for me is that my anger doesn’t last long.

“Personal anger for me doesn’t last long. The only place it lasts long is when you leave me and attack my children, mother, and wife.

“The moment you cross that boundary from me to my children, mother, and wife there is no forgiveness.

“That is why there is nothing on earth that Peter Obi can do that will make me support him. They (Obidients) attacked my children and my wife.

“As long as Peter Obi will not call them to order and he keeps denying that they are doing that, he will never get my support.

“Let Peter Obi wear the garment of Jesus Christ today he will never get my support. Hate or love me, my personal way of life is between me and God.

“Any organization that does not support free thinking is a cult.”

