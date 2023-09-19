‘Why I’ll Never Support Coup In Africa’ – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said his experience in the hands of former Military dictator, late General Sanni Abacha would never make him support a military coup in Africa.

Obasanjo who stated this against the backdrop of the rising military coups in the African continent attributed the increasing military takeover of power to African youths’ search for liberators.

Obasanjo spoke at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during an interactive session with a group of youths from Africa for Africa Youth Initiative (A4A), a platform founded by Reverend Chris Oyakhilome.

The public service and good governance engaged was titled “Fostering Sustainable Development Through Pan Africanism.”

Responding to questions on the coups in Africa, Obasanjo, who has ruled Nigeria as both and military and democratically elected leader, said certain conditions have been encouraging the military takeovers across the continent.

Since 2020, Africa has experienced coups in seven countries with the most recent one in Gabon in August.

There was a rumoured military coup in the Republic of the Congo on Sunday, but it was refuted by the Congolese government.

According to Obasanjo, the youths are excited by the coups because they are looking for liberators.

He said “Having suffered in the hands of Abacha, I won’t support a military coup. But if it has to come, what can we do?

“The point is this, do we have conditions that encourage the type of things that are happening, if we don’t have the conditions that encourage them, they may not happen.

“That does not mean it should be encouraged. What it means is that we should make sure that we do everything to prevent coups from happening.

“When you see things that happen in many countries, and I will not exclude Nigeria, then you wonder and don’t forget, don’t forget particularly the youth, they support most of these coups. The one in Gabon, the Coup Leader was being carried on the head by the youths, not by old wretched men and women like me.

“So, the youth are looking for liberators, and we must bear that in mind. Why do we have to allow the youth to start looking for liberators beyond the government of the day? Why?”

Obasanjo called for the entrenchment of true democratic principles with God-given attributes as a way of discouraging coups in the continent.

“And if you have been in government for 40 years and you are not tired, maybe you need retirement,” he said.

The former President added “One, let me make it clear, I don’t support coup because personally I have been a victim of coup. Two, the good thing about democracy, if it works and it delivers, is that you can sit down and dialogue and debate and discuss. But your democracy must take integrity along with it.

“Your democracy must take honesty along with it. Your democracy must take character along with it. Your democracy must take those attributes, God-given attributes, inclusive society, no marginalization, no exclusion, no favouritism.”

He called on the African youths to brace up and take leadership positions today and not tomorrow, according to him, may never come.

The Executive Director of A4A, Pastor Henry Akasili, said the organization has a duty to inspire young people to drive sustainable development in Africa.

He said “We believe in action, we believe in seeing that sustainable change in the African continent that is why we have come from 7 African countries, and to go back and influence those who need to be influenced to the same message to another level.

“Africa has a lot of resources, Africa has the brains, Africa is filled and full of intelligent minds. The young people that we have now, know better. They are seeing and hearing ability is a lot better because of the information they have heard from the founder, Reverend Chris Oyakhilome.”