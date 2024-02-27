Why I’ll Never Forgive Noble Igwe – Seyi Law

Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has vowed not to forgive his colleague, Noble Igwe over a past incident.

Seyi Law who spoke on the latest episode of “The Honest Bunch’ podcast, hosted by Nedu, claimed that Noble Igwe insulted his wife and has vowed not to forgive him until he apologises.

Speaking on the incident, Seyi said Noble Igwe mentioned his wife in a post during the 2023 electioneering campaign and someone commented under it, calling his wife an “outcast.”

He further threatened to go physical on his colleague whenever they met.

He said, “There is somebody in the entertainment industry that I will never forgive; Noble Igwe. I am saying it publicly, I will never forgive him until he apologises to my wife.

“Because during the elections, he made a post and he put my wife’s name and somebody under the comment called my wife an ‘osu.’ It means an outcast.

“So if Noble Igwe is listening or watching this podcast, our path has not crossed since then. The day our path crosses, I will beat Noble Igwe to the extent that the world would ask what he did wrong.

“That’s where I draw the line. You can offend me, however, you want but the moment you involve my family; my wife and children, you cross the line into hell.

“And I will leave heaven for that to sit with you in hell. So, Noble Igwe, know that I am sitting and waiting patiently for you in hell.”