Why I’ll Never Be Full-Time Housewife – Doyin

Former two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyinsola David, better known as Doyin, has revealed the reason for refraining from becoming a full-time homemaker in the event of marriage.

The 26-year-old reality TV star said she refused to be a housewife because, what if my husband changes, he meets a new girl and stops catering for me and my children?

She further disclosed that sustainability is a big thing for her, adding that what if, God forbids, her husband to die, how will she sustain herself and her kids?

Doyin asserted that men tend to hold greater respect for a wife who maintains financial independence compared to one who assumes the role of a conventional housewife.

Speaking in a shared video, via her Instagram story, Doyin wrote, “I will never be a full-time housewife. Number one, people change. What if he (my future husband) changes? What if he meets another girl, and then he stops catering for me and my kids?

“Number two, there’s this level of respect that comes with having your own money, like when your partner knows you can provide.

You don’t need to ask them for” everything. You can handle certain things in the house. And I would really like to have that respect in my marriage.

“And third, there are certain things that are out of our control. What if he dies? God forbid. We don’t pray for that, but what if he dies?

“How am I going to sustain myself and my kids? So, sustainability is a very big thing for me. At least, I would have a business.“