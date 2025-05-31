Why I’ll Miss Tinubu Mother’s Qur’an Recitation Finale – Buhari

Share

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over his inability to attend the Grand Finale of the Qur’an Recitation Competition held in honour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s late mother, Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu.

In a letter dated May 25, 2025, signed by Ambassador Lawal Abdullahi Kazaure from the Office of the Former President, Buhari cited a scheduled medical check-up abroad as the reason for his absence at the event, which is slated for Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The letter, addressed to the convener of the competition, Senator Basheer Lado, CON, was in response to previous correspondences dated April 12 and May 12, 2025, inviting Buhari as the Special Guest of Honour.

“I regret to inform you that Former President Muhammadu Buhari is unable to attend the event as previously agreed due to his scheduled medical check-up abroad,” Kazaure wrote.

The former president, through the letter, extended his best wishes for a successful event and conveyed his warm regards to President Tinubu and the entire Tinubu family.

He also offered prayers for the continued peaceful repose of Hajiya Abibatu’s soul in Jannatul Firdaus and thanked Senator Basheer Lado for the invitation.

