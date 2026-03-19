Nollywood actor and one of the brothers of Nigerian filmmaker and movie director, Kunle Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan has publicly backed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a campaign event, Afolayan presented his personal success story and praised the government’s policies, claiming that despite the country’s economic difficulties, he is “Doing very well.”

This is as he stressed President Tinubu’s emphasis on unity and commended his diplomatic efforts, especially in easing Nigerians’ travel ban to the United Arab Emirates.

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“I don’t really know what it means when people say the country is hard,” he remarked. President Tinubu visited the UAE, met with their president, and assisted in lifting the restriction on Nigerians visiting their nation.

I was ecstatic and complimenting Tinubu. Despite Nigeria’s numerous issues, the majority of Nigerians appear to be more concerned with disparaging him and his endeavors.

“The good work President Tinubu is doing is why I support him. He is trying to unite Nigerians.”

Speaking on security concerns, Afolayan suggested reports of insurgency are exaggerated, saying, “And when you watch the news about insurgency, don’t mind them it’s all scripted”.