Why I’ll Always Be Davido Diehard Fan – Shan George

Share

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has shared three reasons why she will always be a big fan of the sensational Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The movie star who took to her Instagram page to make this revelation said the first reason was that she knew when Davido released his first album and went around sharing it with people.

She noted that what he had done was impressive since she knew his family background.

The second reason, according to her was meeting him on a flight when she asked for a photo and he happily took one with her.

Speaking further, she noted that she had known Special Spesh and Ubi Franklin for decades in the industry and she knows they’re good men and wouldn’t be around Davido if he wasn’t one.

READ ALSO:

She said: “Still 001 #2025 #davido #30bg .

I’ll give you three reasons why I’m a die-hard Davido’s Fan. And nothing can ever change that.

1. D year he released his first Album, I saw him and his team on the streets sharing the album with people.

“Me Being a person who’s been in the industry and knew his well-to-do background, I was very impressed at his free-spiritedness and humility.

2. The second time I met Davido was on a flight, when I asked to take a photo he was all smiles and obliged with no airs. ( d picture dey online, go verify, awon verifiers)

3. I’ve known people like Special Spesh and Ubi Franklin very well for decades, as good hard hard-working men who have made their own great marks and impact in the industry. They’ll never be around Davido if he isn’t a good person.

Dazzalllllll. #davidoforlife ❤

Happy New Year. ”

See the post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: