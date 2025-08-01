Why I’d Like To Collaborate With Flavour, By Bigger Ibekwe

Gospel musician, Bigger Ibekwe, talks about his career challenges and how he has been able to develop his unique sound, among other issues, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME

Can you share with us your journey from studying theatre art and international relations to becoming a gospel musician?

It’s a journey full of ups and downs. I got into University of Benin in 1986. I studied theatre arts. After studying theatre arts, I found myself in Southeast Asia. Taiwan, precisely

When was that?

That was in 1993. After my Youth Service in 1991, I had a year of running around, seeking for what to do. So by 1993, I found myself in Taiwan. And I was in Taiwan until about 2001. Within that period I was there, I studied Chinese language and culture. I did a master’s programme at Deakin University in Australia, shortly between Taipei and Canberra and all those stuff.

Then, when you are studying foreign languages, you are expected to have combination. So I actually studied Japanese language as well; and Tagalog, which is one of the major languages spoken in the Philippines. But you see something about theatre, acting and creativity, if it is actually in you, if you don’t bring it out, it will be choking you.

Along the line, I discovered that it is like when they say somebody is possessed by some spirits. It will be pushing you until when you come out. So, irrespective of my very active activities, I cannot be satisfied until I went into production of music, singing and releasing songs. You will now have a kind of calm mind.

So, that is it basically. But, actually, my music started from my mother. It started from my mother, who is a good singer and composer. She is about 96 years old now. She is still alive; still singing and composing songs. So, I inherited it.

Can you shed more light on what inspired you to pursue music, especially gospel music, despite your diverse academic background?

Like I told you, if you have it, you have it. There are people when they are possessed by demons, by some spirits in their village, they would say, “no matter what you go through, if you don’t come to serve that spirit, you will not be successful.”

The muse, the Greek god of inspiration and creativity is inside of me. If you ask me why gospel, why gospel is because I am getting the music from God.

And the kind of music I get is gospel to praise my God, to sing about Jesus. People now give me Oti-Nkpu Jesus, which means the, praise singer of Jesus Christ.

How does your education in theatre art influence your music and stage performances?

Oh, come on, come on. The two run pari-passu, because in theatre arts, you’re actually taught to please your audience; tell a story to your audience, convincingly. So you now see that when I perform, there is always a difference. People always see this kind of professionalism.

It’s after some of my performances that people will come to say, “ah, Mr. Bigger, how come?” And I tell them it’s because of my background. Because as a thespian, you are taught the interpretation of every word with your body. There are things I do with my fingers on stage. It will convey messages.

There are some kicks that I’ll do, it actually becomes a very big statement. There are times I shake my head, and body movements, you will see professionalism. That is the thing about studying theatre arts – performing arts. You know, that’s what it is.

How have you been able to developed your unique sound?

One basic thing I don’t do about my music is that I don’t imitate anybody. I don’t like to imitate. I’m original. Every of my beats is original.

When I go to the studio, I tell my producers, this is what I want. Sometimes my producer will say, “Mr. Bigger, are you a producer?” I say, well, I’m not a producer, but I’m a professional.

Actually, when in my special project during my studies of theatre arts, I majored in African music – aesthetics of African music.

That gave me an edge. That is, instead of my copying anybody, the beats, the songs, the lyrics, whatever, people should copy me. I like originality. Somebody asked me, “what’s the genre of your music?” And I said, well, call it Afropop. It is Afro-pop gospel beats.

Your albums and singles have received rousing recognition. Which project are you most proud of and why?

You cannot beat with “With Jesus, Adim Okay”, which means, With Jesus, I am okay. When people see me and say, “Mr. Bigger, how are you? I’ll answer them that: With Jesus, Adim Okay (With Jesus, I’m okay). In fact, there’s somebody so high in the government, each time he calls me, he says, Mr. Bigger, I am okay with Jesus. And I’d say, yes, you’re okay.

But people like my single: ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’. People like the song so much. In fact, the Police Force was trying to see if I can become an ambassador – police ambassador. It was because of my commitment to my other things. You know, that song was well received. And the contents are so relevant.

Can you share the story or inspiration behind your latest album or single?

It’s a praise song, thanking God for his activities in my life. When I kind of look at my background, my growing up, and where I am today, I am full of thanks. I want to shock you.

I almost grew up in an orphanage. I lived in an orphanage. The orphanage was not because my father and my mother were late. Yes, my father has died, but my mother was alive. But then, I was coming from such a very wretched, poor background.

You know, I laughed when former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, said he never wore a shoe. Why? Because he never wore a shoe, probably until he finished primary school. I never wore a shoe until I got to about age of nine. I finished my primary school.

The first time I wore slippers in my life was when I was coming to Lagos. Which was about 1976. That was the first time slippers entered this my leg. I finished primary school in 1976. So that was the first time I wore slippers. So that was what inspired my latest work.

Is it out already?

It’s out, but we are looking launching it officially in September. But the album is perfect, the videos, everything.

So what should people expect?

A bang. People should expect a bang. It is a beautiful thing. It is something you can play during weddings, during any celebration that needs thanksgiving.

It is something you can play in the church, in appreciation of what God is doing in our lives. Any life that God has touched needs this kind of music.

How do you decide the themes and messages in your music?

It is inspirational. Everything I do in my music comes like that as God wants me to.

What is your songwriting process like?

Just like what I was saying, when these songs come, you record them in your voice. You record your voice into your phone. That is the beautiful thing the technology has done right now. So once you record them, you will then give them the intellectual touches it requires.

And you see yourself not only thinking about the immediate society, but thinking beyond it. Like my next work will incorporate a Chinese song. I’m going to do a Chinese song along with the other ones there.

Do you have any musician in mind you’d like to collaborate with?

Well, if I have an opportunity, I know that my brother, Flavour is going into gospel and he’s from my town, Umunze, in Anambra State. I look forward to collaborating with him because he’s interested in gospel. So, I would like to collaborate with him.

How do you believe gospel music can influence society and bring positive change?

The society seriously needs gospel music. Talking about God, preaching God to the society, especially in this period when drug abuse is about to destroy the youth.

Recently, UNESCO came up with a report out of a research, that about five years time, about 40 million of Nigerian youths will be mad because of drug. The varieties of the drug stuff is coming up. They go, take it, you see them dying on the way.

UNESCO warned seriously. So, with gospel work, gospel music, I want the government to be involved. To preach to the youths. Otherwise, in the next 15-20 years, there will be catastrophe in this country, if we are not careful. Yes. That is the truth.

Where do you see the gospel music industry in the next five years?

Well, because of the kind of society we run, the government is not interested in even talking about gospel music. No encouragement from any source.

Even sponsors, people who sponsor songs and music, they are not interested in it. You approach the banks; you approach the corporate bodies, they are not interested. But if it is secular music, Oh, come on, they’ll be pushing millions and millions. But, I am telling you, the society is missing something very germane.

What should your teaming fans expect in the coming years?

More beautiful work. More beautiful music. I have them in my mind. I want people who listen to Mr. Bigger Ibekwe. To be sure that better and more beautiful works are coming.