Why Ibadan Chieftaincy System’ll Remain Solid, Says Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday said the Ibadan traditional institution will continue to remain solid as a result of his administration’s bold decision to address the challenges that surrounded the system when he took office in 2019.

This is just as he noted that he utilised the opportunity of the crisis faced by the institution to strengthen and bring unity back to the institution.

Makinde, who stated this during a visit to the home of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, to condole with the family, said there is no longer a question about the unity and strength of the Ibadan Chieftaincy System.

He appreciated the traditional institution and all Ibadan indigenes for their support and cooperation during the period that the change occurred.

According to him, “I am here to officially con – dole with the family. A lot of people may not know how close I was to the late Kabiyesi.”