Why I Wrote Embassies Seeking Travel Restrictions on Mohbad’s Wife, by Activist

In a bid to get to the root of the mystery surrounding the death of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba (aka Mohbad), a human rights activist, Akinola Adelabu-Soul, has written embassies seeking travel restrictions on Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi and their son, Liam. New Telegraph gathered that the consulates sighted in the document include those of the United States of America, Brazil, France, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, the Republic of Cyprus, Greenland, Canada, the Republic of Korea and China. Mohbad died on September 12, 2023 at the age of 27.

In a letter titled; “Urgent Request to Monitor and Prevent Departure of Mohbad’s Wife and Child,” and addressed to 13 different consulates domiciled in the country, Adelabu-Soul said the demise of Mohbad had left fans and fellow artistes in shock, adding that there were lingering questions surrounding the incident. While stressing that Omowunmi was an integral part of Mohbad’s life, Adelabu-Soul said the situation after the late artiste’s death remained sensitive.

He, therefore, urged the embassies to be vigilant and prevent their departure from Nigeria until the completion of the ongoing investigation. The statement reads in part; “Recently, the Nigerian music industry suffered a great loss with the untimely demise of the talented artist, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad. “His passing has left fans and fellow artists in shock, and there are lingering questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

“Omowunmi, his 24-yearold wife, was an integral part of Mohbad’s life. “They were married, and together they had a young child named Liam. “As investigations unfold, it has come to light that a nurse may be connected to the events leading up to Mohbad’s demise. “The police have exhumed his body for an autopsy, and the situation remains highly sensitive.

“In the light of these developments, I kindly request that your esteemed embassy be vigilant and prevent the departure of Wunmi and her child from Nigeria until the investigation is completed.” Adelabu-Soul further stated that their presence within the country during this critical period was essential for transparency and accountability. He said: “We trust that your office will handle this matter with the utmost discretion and urgency. The Nigerian people seek justice, and we believe that your cooperation will contribute significantly to achieving it.”