Why I Won’t Reach Out To Burna Boy – Cynthia Morgan

Cynthia Morgan explained that he had chosen to be made because she didn’t believe his lies.

She wrote: “For those of you sending me messages to reach out to burna boy, I wunt. If it was me I would have reached out but he was probably still mad I didn’t believe he didn’t impregnate Uju.

“Stella in 2016. That’s what most men do. They lie and get mad when you don’t believe them… something he finally admitted to online 8years later. Ya, all leave me alone. All the best Damini…”

Her post has however garnered reactions from many who mocked her stating that she wants to trend with Burna Boy’s online drama. Others noted that her post is as confusing as she is.

Reactions trailing this post;

green_tutorsng said: “Sis Cynthia are you even sure he’d grant you an audience”

euphychinenye remarked: “Cynthia Morgan wants to trend too I thought she was arrested”

sandy_coco__ wrote “It’s how Cynthia Morgan is so confident that Burna will grant him an audience for me, sis relax ”

therealgloriaa stated: “Show us those people’s messages. This is how bad I don’t trust people ”

